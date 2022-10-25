 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Winifred Hazel Evans Cloidt

November 27, 1923 – October 13, 2022

Winifred Hazel Evans Cloidt was born in 1923 at Hastings, Nebraska. She passed away peacefully at the age of 98 in Oakland, California, at the home of her son, Jay Cloidt, and daughter-in-law, Kathleen Kennedy. She is survived by Jay and Kathleen; and her daughter, Monica (Nickie) Cloidt Vance; her grandsons, Matthew John Vance and Christopher Michael Vance. She was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Marc Cloidt.

Memorials to the ASPCA or No Kid Hungry. Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

