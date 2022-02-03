Ahl to play football for Hastings College

LOUISVILLE – Sam Ahl has played football at an All-Star level for Louisville throughout his four years with the program.

He will have a chance to create more shining moments on the field for Hastings College next year.

Ahl signed a letter of intent Wednesday morning to play football at Hastings. He said he was excited about the opportunity to continue his academic and athletic careers at the Great Plains Athletic Conference school.

“I really liked the college when I visited there,” Ahl said. “The campus was nice and the facilities were really good, and I know it’s a good academic school too. It felt like the right place to go.”

Louisville head coach Chase Rasby said he believes Ahl will excel at Hastings. He felt Ahl will benefit from being able to pace himself during college contests. Ahl starred on offense, defense and special teams for the Lions and played nearly every snap of every LHS game.

“He’s been such a good player for us,” Rasby said. “He carried or threw the football on a lot of plays, he made a ton of tackles and he was our kicker, so he never got off the field. I think he’s going to thrive at a place where he’s going to be able to concentrate on just one part of the game. He’s going to reach that next level of ability in college for sure.”

Ahl ran 85 times for 722 yards and 12 touchdowns and completed 27 passes for 567 yards and six scores. He averaged 8.5 yards per carry and surpassed the 100-yard mark in three games this past season.

He finished his senior campaign with 42 solo and 32 assisted tackles and made seven stops behind the line of scrimmage. He picked off one pass and caused one fumble for the Lions.

Ahl also led Louisville’s special teams. He punted 26 times for 857 yards and pinned opponents inside their 20-yard line four times. He averaged 45.7 yards on 40 kickoffs for the Lions, and he finished 30-of-33 on extra-point attempts during the season. He ended the year with a team-best 102 points.

Ahl said he enjoyed playing football because he could experience positive moments with friends he has known for years.

“I like the brotherhood of it,” Ahl said. “Getting to play together and do things as a team is a lot of fun.”

Ahl will major in agribusiness at Hastings. He is a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient and has earned multiple academic honors at Louisville. He has also earned a Local School Award in the NSAA Believers and Achievers program.

Ahl has participated in Student Council, football, basketball and track and field at Louisville. He has also played baseball with the Louisville/Weeping Water American Legion program.

Rasby said Ahl will make a difference for Hastings during his time at the school.

“Hastings is getting someone who’s going to be a diamond in the rough,” Rasby said. “He’s going to be a steal for them because he’s got everything you want in a student-athlete. I think his potential is just limitless.”

