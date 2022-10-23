Ahrens, Patton run for local teams at state meet

KEARNEY – Dani Ahrens and Austin Patton began their cross country seasons with a goal of being at the starting line of the state meet.

They were able to fulfill those dreams Friday with appearances at Kearney Country Club.

Ahrens and Patton represented Conestoga and Weeping Water in front of thousands of people at the state cross country meet. Ahrens competed in the Class C girls race and Patton participated in the Class D boys race.

Patton was the first Cass County student to run when his event kicked off at noon. Fellow students and supporters watched him take off from the starting line with dozens of other teenagers. A total of 128 boys finished the five-kilometer race.

Patton placed 78th in 19:15.80. He completed the first mile in 5:32 and had a time of 12:04 after two miles.

Patton ended his senior season with eight medals. He earned awards at the Weeping Water Invite, Johnson County Central Invite, Fairbury Invite, Yutan Invite, Malcolm Invite, Raymond Central Invite, East Central Nebraska Conference Meet and District D-1 Meet.

Patton owns the second-fastest five-kilometer time in school history. He set a mark of 17:55.90 in a race in 2021. Jacob Meeske (17:21.80, 2014) is the only other Weeping Water boy to have broken 18 minutes.

Ahrens ran 90 minutes later in the Class C girls race. Conestoga teammates met with Ahrens in front of the starting line before the race, and multiple CHS students traveled to Kearney to lend their support for her. A total of 108 girls finished the five-kilometer route.

Ahrens placed 40th in 22:20.90. She passed the one-mile marker in 6:34 and completed two miles in 14:02. The Conestoga junior had a pace of 7:12 during the 3.1-mile event. She cut more than 40 seconds from her mark of 23:04.30 on the KCC course at the University of Nebraska-Kearney Invite in late September.

Ahrens ended her season with six medals. She captured awards at the Weeping Water Invite, Johnson County Central Invite, Malcolm Invite, Rich Ziegler Invite, Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet and District C-1 Meet.

Ahrens holds the third-best five-kilometer time in Conestoga history. She crossed the finish line in 21:07.00 at the Rich Ziegler Invite in Syracuse on Sept. 30. Current college runners Danie Parriott (19:29.30, 2020) and Bella Hogue (20:26.30, 2018) are the only other CHS athletes to have eclipsed 22 minutes.

Arlington senior Keelianne Green (19:15.46) won the Class C girls title over Ogallala junior Lindee Henning (19:34.30) and Milford sophomore Lilly Kenning (19:50.79). Wallace senior Trey Robertson (16:38.70) claimed the Class D boys championship over North Platte St. Patrick’s junior Jarrett Miles (16:45.63) and Perkins County sophomore Mason McGreer (16:52.10).