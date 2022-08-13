American Legion honors Plattsmouth baseball team

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth Junior Legion baseball players gained rewards for their hard work Saturday in front of a smiling audience in a downtown building.

The Blue Devils took part in an awards presentation ceremony at the Plattsmouth Veterans of Foreign Wars headquarters. Members of Plattsmouth American Legion Post 56 honored students for their successful baseball season. The team captured second place in the Class B Junior Legion State Tournament in July.

Plattsmouth American Legion representative Mike Pauly told the audience that the Blue Devils had displayed both sportsmanship and citizenship during their run to the championship game. He said those qualities made the entire state tournament trip a winning experience for everyone.

“This is to give recognition to our wonderful athletes who represented the American Legion so well this year,” Pauly said.

Plattsmouth won the district tournament earlier in July and advanced to the final day of the Class B Junior Legion State Tournament. The Blue Devils played in a Junior Legion state championship game for the first time.

Plattsmouth finished second in the Class B Senior Legion State Tournament in 1983 and won the Class B Senior Legion state title in 1984, but the Junior Legion program had not appeared in a title game prior to this summer. The team finished the season 23-7.

Plattsmouth took down previously-undefeated Wayne 9-0 in the first round before falling to Sutton 7-2 in the next game. The Blue Devils then defeated Hickman 8-5 and moved past Wayne 5-4 in a ten-inning battle. Lincoln Christian stopped Plattsmouth 8-0 in the championship game.

Pauly recognized coaches Tim Winters, Jim Olsen, Jacob Davis, Andrew Eggert and Adam Eggert before addressing the parents and guardians in the audience. He said their efforts made it possible to celebrate a notable achievement by Plattsmouth players.

“Thank you so much for raising these outstanding young people,” Pauly said.

Pauly also highlighted the work of board members of the American Legion baseball program. Board members include Missy Haswell (president), Shanon Loontjer (vice president), Fawn Horner (secretary) and Leigh Ann Eggert (treasurer).

Plattsmouth American Legion Post 56 Commander Candace Korman presented certificates to players as Pauly read their names. Gabe Villamonte, Ethan Walker, Henry Loontjer, Gage Olsen, Parker Aughenbaugh, Dylan Eby, Wesley Vick, Tyler Demboski, Eli Horner and Dominic Nolde accepted their awards.

Andrew Eggert, Adam Eggert, Mason Durow and Louis Ingram were unable to attend and will receive their certificates at a later date.

There were 45 Junior Legion teams that participated in Class B district tournaments this summer. Plattsmouth was one of eight teams that took part in state games at Sam Crawford Field in Wahoo. The Blue Devils joined Wayne, Sutton, Alliance, Lincoln Christian, Hickman, Wahoo and Broken Bow in the tournament.