Anderson to play basketball at Hastings

MURDOCK – Sydney Anderson has been a shining star at Elmwood-Murdock in all of the activities she has participated in.
She will have a chance to beam the same type of brilliant light on the basketball court at Hastings College.
Anderson joined the Hastings women’s basketball team during a ceremony Monday morning. She will be a member of a program that has vaulted to the top of the Great Plains Athletic Conference. Hastings advanced to the quarterfinals of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics National Tournament last year and is 28-2 this season.
Anderson said she was looking forward to playing for the Broncos. She said Hastings head coach Jina Douglas played a key role in the recruiting process with her energetic demeanor.
“I really liked the way Coach Douglas was honest and positive with me,” Anderson said. “She was really easy to talk to and I knew I’d be going to a good place. The school and basketball program are both great, so I knew it was the right choice.”
Elmwood-Murdock head girls basketball coach Paul Dwyer said Anderson would be able to make a significant impact for the Broncos in her career. She was the team’s starting point guard this past season and played a vital role in many areas. She ended the year with 203 points, 54 assists, 44 steals, 67 rebounds and 42 pass deflections.
“I think she’s going to do well,” Dwyer said. “She’s quick, she’s athletic, she’s really coachable and she plays hard. You put those four things together and you have someone that can have a lot of success at the college level.”
Anderson enjoyed a breakout season in her junior campaign. She earned a spot on the All-East Central Nebraska Conference honorable mention team with 164 points, 39 steals, 54 rebounds and 21 assists.
She continued her progress this season by helping the Knights finish 15-10. Dwyer said her work ethic and intelligence allowed her to be a positive role model for her teammates.
“She’s been a really good leader for the younger girls,” Dwyer said. “She’s been like a coach on the floor because the other girls trust her and respect what she has to say. She’s been a very important part of our team.”
Anderson will major in business at Hastings with an emphasis in finance and economics. She has been on the E-M Honor Roll many times and is a Student Council member. She has been involved in Future Business Leaders of America, one-act play, volleyball, basketball and track and field.
Anderson said her time at Elmwood-Murdock had given her the tools she would need to continue her starry situation in academics, athletics and life at Hastings.
“It’s been such a fun experience to go to school here and be with my friends,” Anderson said. “I’m going to remember this for the rest of my life.”