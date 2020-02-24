Anderson to play basketball at Hastings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“I think she’s going to do well,” Dwyer said. “She’s quick, she’s athletic, she’s really coachable and she plays hard. You put those four things together and you have someone that can have a lot of success at the college level.”

Anderson enjoyed a breakout season in her junior campaign. She earned a spot on the All-East Central Nebraska Conference honorable mention team with 164 points, 39 steals, 54 rebounds and 21 assists.

She continued her progress this season by helping the Knights finish 15-10. Dwyer said her work ethic and intelligence allowed her to be a positive role model for her teammates.

“She’s been a really good leader for the younger girls,” Dwyer said. “She’s been like a coach on the floor because the other girls trust her and respect what she has to say. She’s been a very important part of our team.”

Anderson will major in business at Hastings with an emphasis in finance and economics. She has been on the E-M Honor Roll many times and is a Student Council member. She has been involved in Future Business Leaders of America, one-act play, volleyball, basketball and track and field.