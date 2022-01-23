Area athletes compete at Louisville Invite

LOUISVILLE – Louisville and Weeping Water boys battled opponents from across the state Friday during action at the Louisville Invite.

Nine wrestling programs competed in matches during the afternoon and evening. The event took place on four mats inside Louisville’s main gym. LHS finished fifth with 68 points and Weeping Water placed seventh with 42 points.

Nick McCaul (126 pounds), Nik Sorensen (132), Cody Lutz (138), Blake Dickey (145) and Reed Toelle (170) earned trips to the medal podium for Louisville.

Lutz claimed a second-place medal and McCaul and Toelle generated third-place honors at the tournament. Sorensen and Dickey secured fourth-place awards for the team.

Lukas Gage (126) and Brayden Harms (182) each picked up two pins for Weeping Water during their medal-winning runs. Both WWHS athletes captured fourth place.

Team Results

Battle Creek 241, Fillmore Central 208.5, Platteview 140.5, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City 97, Louisville 68, Johnson County Central 47, Weeping Water 42, Palmyra 39, Harvard 6

Louisville Results

126 – Nick McCaul (3rd)

Pinned Logan Lutt (BTC) 0:42, pinned by Carter King (BTC) 4:39, pinned Charlie Rinne (JCC) 1:33, pinned Lukas Gage (WW) 1:29

132 – Nik Sorensen (4th)

Pinned by Aidan Riha (PLV) 3:14, pinned Devin Hassler (BTC) 2:34, pinned Jonathan Glantz (PLY) 0:42, tech fall by Alexander Schademann (FIL) 21-6 (4:06), pinned by Boston Reeves (BTC) 0:24

138 – Cody Lutz (2nd)

Dec. Wyatt Rayburn (FIL) 4-1, pinned by Reed Patera (PLV) 1:57, dec. Hudson Last (BTC) 10-8

145 – Blake Dickey (4th)

Pinned by Devin Zermeno (HTRS) 1:38, pinned Caleb Werman (HTRS) 0:15, pinned Matt Cover (WW) 2:29, pinned by Conner Neuhalfen (BTC) 0:23

152 – Bryce McLain

Pinned by Hunter Kreikemeier (BTC) 0:57, pinned by Domonic Harding (FIL) 2:30

160 – Quincy Trent

Pinned by Izzic Paling (FIL) 3:20, pinned James Krumwiede (PLY) 3:20, pinned by Brett Bohling (JCC) 2:28

170 – Reed Toelle (3rd)

Pinned Anthony Scala (PLV) 2:30, pinned by Andy Maloley (HTRS) 0:50, pinned Keegan McDonald (WW) 1:16, pinned by Jackson Turner (FIL) 1:26, pinned Brett Dillman (HVD) 1:16

Weeping Water Results

106 – Caelen Wipf (2nd)

Pinned by Ryan Stusse Jr (BTC) 1:05, pinned by Ryan Stusse Jr (BTC) 0:39

113 – Myles Dowling (4th)

Pinned by Ayden Wintz (BTC) 1:04, pinned by Aidan Trowbridge (FIL) 1:29, pinned by Garrett Finke (BTC) 1:24

120 – Austin Patton

Pinned by Zion Baier (BTC) 2:40, dec. Micaiah Niemoth (HVD) 8-2, pinned by Carter Moore (PLV) 0:39

126 – Lukas Gage (4th)

Pinned Charlie Rinne (JCC) 1:23, pinned by Dillon Bills (PLV) 1:04, pinned Logan Lutt (BTC) 1:50, pinned by Nick McCaul (LOU) 1:29

126 – James Dean

Pinned by Carter King (BTC) 1:08, pinned by Logan Lutt (BTC) 0:45

145 – Matt Cover

Maj. dec. Joseph Manthei (BTC) 11-3, pinned by Aiden Hinrichs (FIL) 4:40, pinned by Blake Dickey (LOU) 2:29

160 – Jameson Sumibcay

Pinned by Wyatt Nierodzik (BTC) 1:11, pinned by Eric Villalbaso (HVD) 0:19

170 – Keegan McDonald (6th)

Pinned by Jackson Turner (FIL) 0:55, pinned by Brett Dillman (HVD) 1:56, pinned by Reed Toelle (LOU) 1:16, pinned by Andy Maloley (HTRS) 0:52, pinned by Anthony Scala (PLV) 1:10

182 – Brayden Harms (4th)

Pinned by Nick Horst (PLV) 1:37, pinned Cameron Lowther (JCC) 0:26, pinned Yadriel Cartagena (HTRS) 2:25, pinned by Kaden Warneke (BTC) 0:25, pinned by Blake Nun (FIL) 0:50

195 – Brennan DeMike

Pinned by Dahkota Zlomke (BTC) 1:42, pinned Christopher Phillips (PLY) 0:56, dec. by Hunter Lukes (FIL) 5-3 (OT)

285 – Jaden Nutter

Pinned by Dahlas Zlomke (BTC) 0:35, pinned by Clayton Howe (HTRS) 0:25

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.