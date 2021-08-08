Area cross country teams learn state classifications

Local cross country runners will compete in several state classifications at meets this season.
Nebraska School Activities Association officials have released information about girls and boys cross country programs from across the state. NSAA officials divided programs into Classes A, B, C and D based on enrollment figures from each school or co-op team. They used the total male and female enrollment of grades 9-11 to place teams in each division.
The 60 largest schools were grouped into Classes A and B. The NSAA then took all schools with a total enrollment of 850 or above and placed them in Class A. The remaining teams in that initial group went into Class B.
The next 60 largest teams in the state went to Class C. The NSAA ended the classification process by placing all of the remaining Nebraska programs in Class D.
Schools could petition the NSAA to move up one class for reasons such as travel expenses. Girls and boys teams from the same school were also placed in the same class.
Plattsmouth (350 students in grades 9-11) will remain in Class B. Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water (150), Conestoga (140) and Louisville (135) will compete in Class C.
There will be 32 programs in Class A this season. Omaha South (2,209) and Omaha Central (2,048) will have the two largest enrollments in the state. North Platte (893) and Lincoln Pius X (874) will be the smallest Class A programs.
There will be 28 cross country programs in Class B. South Sioux City (866), Hastings (804) and Scottsbluff (784) will be the three largest schools. The co-op program of Omaha Roncalli/Omaha Brownell-Talbot (342), Alliance (314) and Platteview (300) will have the three smallest enrollments.
There will be 60 Class C programs. Omaha Gross (296), Aurora (275) and Sidney (273) will have the three largest Class C enrollments. Gibbon (123), Ord (123), Bloomfield-Wausa (122) and Grand Island Central Catholic (121) own the four smallest enrollments.
There will be 110 Class D cross country teams. Wood River (121), Red Cloud/Blue Hill (119) and Madison (116) will be the three largest programs. Crawford (37), Heartland Lutheran (37), Stuart (36) and Banner County (33) will be the smallest cross country schools.
Plattsmouth will compete in the Trailblazer Conference. Fellow league members Ralston (707), Beatrice (490), Nebraska City/Nebraska City Lourdes (390) and Platteview (300) will compete in Class B. Wahoo (253) will run in Class C postseason races.
Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water will compete in the East Central Nebraska Conference. Fellow league members Auburn (194), Falls City (165) and Malcolm (154) will join the Trailblazers in Class C. Johnson County Central (112), Palmyra (105) and Freeman (83) will run in Class D.
Conestoga and Louisville will run in the Nebraska Capitol Conference. Fellow NCC members Ashland-Greenwood (226), DC West (226), Arlington (178), Fort Calhoun (172), Raymond Central (158), Syracuse (155) and Logan View (136) will compete in Class C. Yutan (110) will run in Class D this fall.