Area cross country teams learn state classifications

Local cross country runners will compete in several state classifications at meets this season.

Nebraska School Activities Association officials have released information about girls and boys cross country programs from across the state. NSAA officials divided programs into Classes A, B, C and D based on enrollment figures from each school or co-op team. They used the total male and female enrollment of grades 9-11 to place teams in each division.

The 60 largest schools were grouped into Classes A and B. The NSAA then took all schools with a total enrollment of 850 or above and placed them in Class A. The remaining teams in that initial group went into Class B.

The next 60 largest teams in the state went to Class C. The NSAA ended the classification process by placing all of the remaining Nebraska programs in Class D.

Schools could petition the NSAA to move up one class for reasons such as travel expenses. Girls and boys teams from the same school were also placed in the same class.

Plattsmouth (350 students in grades 9-11) will remain in Class B. Elmwood-Murdock/Weeping Water (150), Conestoga (140) and Louisville (135) will compete in Class C.