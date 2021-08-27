Area softball teams compete in Thursday games

Ralston junior Chloe Wagner played a key role in the outcome with her work in the pitching circle. She pocketed 11 strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Alex Johnson added a pair of strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings for the Rams.

Grace VanDenburgh tossed a complete game for Plattsmouth. She collected five strikeouts in her appearance. She jumped ahead of 15 batters with first-pitch strikes in the game.

Ralston 400 110 0 – 6 7 2

Plattsmouth 102 000 0 – 3 4 4

Freeman 4, Weeping Water 0

Freeman pitcher Paige Mahler wrote the game’s storyline with a winning performance. She limited Weeping Water’s powerful offense to three hits and collected nine strikeouts. She threw 96 pitches in her complete-game shutout.

Kyla Davison made a difference for Freeman’s offense by scoring three of the team’s four runs. She reached base on two doubles and one error. Kloey Johnson added two singles, one double and one RBI in the victory.