Area softball teams compete in Thursday games

Cass, Plattsmouth and Weeping Water continued their softball seasons Thursday night with games on local diamonds.
Auburn 13, Cass 1
The Wildcats ran into a hot-hitting Auburn team at Auburn City Recreation Complex. The Bulldogs took control of the game with 11 runs in the second inning. The team ended action with two runs in the third frame.
Elizabeth Harvey helped the Wildcats with two singles and one run batted in. Megan Gissler delivered a pair of singles for Cass, Lauren Green collected two walks and Morgan McAndrew and Mati Steckler each had one single.
McAndrew and Steckler led the team’s defense with their work in the infield. McAndrew collected four defensive assists and Steckler made three defensive assists.
Cass 0 1 0 – 1 6 3
Auburn 0 11 2 – 13 11 0
Ralston 6, Plattsmouth 3
Plattsmouth nearly escaped an early four-run deficit against the Rams. PHS posted a solo run in the bottom of the first and came within 4-3 in the third. Ralston netted solo runs in the fourth and fifth innings to preserve the victory.
Ralston junior Chloe Wagner played a key role in the outcome with her work in the pitching circle. She pocketed 11 strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. Alex Johnson added a pair of strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings for the Rams.
Grace VanDenburgh tossed a complete game for Plattsmouth. She collected five strikeouts in her appearance. She jumped ahead of 15 batters with first-pitch strikes in the game.
Ralston 400 110 0 – 6 7 2
Plattsmouth 102 000 0 – 3 4 4
Freeman 4, Weeping Water 0
Freeman pitcher Paige Mahler wrote the game’s storyline with a winning performance. She limited Weeping Water’s powerful offense to three hits and collected nine strikeouts. She threw 96 pitches in her complete-game shutout.
Kyla Davison made a difference for Freeman’s offense by scoring three of the team’s four runs. She reached base on two doubles and one error. Kloey Johnson added two singles, one double and one RBI in the victory.
Brooklyn Rathe paced Weeping Water with one double and one single. Natania French reached base on one single and one error and Zoe Houston reached on one error. Kiera Brack and Lauren Harms each chipped in one single for the Indians.
Houston delivered three defensive assists, Harms made two defensive assists and Jillian Rathe had one defensive assist. Brack worked all seven innings and allowed five hits, two walks and one earned run. She struck out six Falcons in her 105-pitch night.
Freeman 001 020 1 – 4 6 2
Weeping Water 000 000 0 – 0 3 3