Area softball teams prepare for subdistricts

Cass County softball players issued the final pitches of the regular season on Thursday and will spend the weekend preparing for subdistrict tournaments.

Cass 12, Raymond Central 4

Cass athletes wore smiles after winning a league game at Ash Grove Ball Complex in Louisville. The Wildcats erased a 3-2 deficit with five runs in the bottom of the third inning. The team added two runs in the fourth and three in the fifth to create a mercy-rule outcome against RCHS (2-20).

The Wildcats (6-14) used patience at the plate to send many runners to first base. Cass drew 11 walks in the game. MacKaylee Madsen and Emma Renner each had three walks, Ella Aaberg drew two walks and Megan Gissler, Lauren Green and Piper Meisinger all collected one walk.

Gissler, Green, Meisinger and Elizabeth Harvey all reached base on Raymond Central errors, and Hannah Bogatz ran to first base after being struck by a pitch. Gissler added one triple and ended the night with three runs, and Green posted one single and had three RBI and one run. Emory Trofholz tallied one single and one RBI and Renner chipped in one single and four runs.

Aaberg scored twice and Green, Bogatz and Madsen all crossed the plate once. Madsen and Renner each stole three bases and Gissler, Harvey, Bogatz and Sophia Lange added one steal apiece.

Harvey made three defensive assists and Meisinger made two defensive assists for the Wildcats. Aaberg, Gissler and Green each added one assist from their spots in the field.

Aaberg scattered seven hits and allowed one earned run in five innings. She struck out three Mustangs in her 76-pitch performance.

Cass will travel to Bennington on Monday for the Subdistrict B-3 Tournament. The fourth-seeded Wildcats will play top-seeded Bennington (17-10) in the first round at 2 p.m.

Second-seeded Omaha Skutt (11-13) and third-seeded Elkhorn North (11-13) will play in the other first-round game at 4:15 p.m. The winners will play in the championship game at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Raymond Central 003 01 – 4 7 5

Cass 205 23 – 12 4 3

Beatrice 10, Plattsmouth 0

Beatrice (19-4) stormed ahead of Plattsmouth (4-17) with eight runs in the first inning. The team added two runs in the second inning and held PHS scoreless to end action early.

Plattsmouth will play in the Subdistrict B-1 Tournament at Dill Softball Complex in Omaha on Monday. Fourth-seeded Plattsmouth will play top-seeded Omaha Roncalli/Duchesne at 10 a.m.

Second-seeded Nebraska City (14-10) and third-seeded Omaha Gross (4-15) will play in the other first-round game at 12 p.m. The winners will play in the championship game at approximately 2 p.m.

Plattsmouth 000 0 – 0

Beatrice 820 x – 10

Beatrice 11, Platteview 1

Platteview finished its season Tuesday night against Beatrice. Grace Beaty had one triple and one run and Khloe Hartman posted one RBI. Weeping Water senior Taylor Miller made one defensive putout in the outfield.

Platteview (2-22) will play in the Subdistrict B-2 Tournament at Blair Youth Softball Complex on Monday. The fourth-seeded Trojans will face top-seeded Blair (25-4) in the first round at 3 p.m.

Second-seeded Omaha Mercy (15-7) and third-seeded Ralston (10-12) will play in the other first-round game at 1 p.m. The winners will square off in the championship game at approximately 5 p.m.