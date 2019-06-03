{{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – More than three dozen runners came to Plattsmouth’s Rhylander Park May 29 for the first race in this year’s Plattsmouth Cross Country Series.

Athletes enjoyed pleasant temperatures for five-kilometer and 1,400-meter runs during the evening. Multiple spectators watched them complete a course that featured hilly trails and grass-covered surfaces.

Omaha resident Edreu Nyrukki claimed the five-kilometer crown in 18:22. Blair’s R.J. Matney finished second in 18:41 and Plattsmouth graduate Chris Casart was third in 19:39.

Plattsmouth’s Isaiah Hajek-Jones captured the title in the 1,400 meters in 6:15. Plattsmouth resident Camden Dix finished second in 10:00.

The May 29 races featured athletes from both Plattsmouth High School and Conestoga High School. Runners from Plattsmouth, Murray, Nehawka, Omaha, Blair, Bellevue and Springfield took part in the event.

There will be two additional races in this summer’s series. The second event will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19. The third race will take place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.

5K Results

1 – 18:22 Edreu Nyrukki Omaha

2 – 18:41 R.J. Matney Blair

3 – 19:39 Chris Casart Plattsmouth

4 – 19:57 Aaron Newton Omaha

5 – 20:33 Elijah Dix Plattsmouth

6 – 20:47 C.J. Wiseman Plattsmouth

7 – 21:21 Christian Young Bellevue

8 – 21:22 Jason Babcock Plattsmouth

9 – 21:39 Alex Hajek-Jones Plattsmouth

10 – 21:40 Caleb Davis Plattsmouth

11 – 21:46 Salah Hilowle Omaha

12 – 21:49 Dawson Hardesty Plattsmouth

13 – 21:58 Kaleb Wooten Plattsmouth

14 – 22:00 Madison Nash Springfield

15 – 22:08 Hunter Smith Plattsmouth

16 – 23:04 Eamon Hajek-Jones Plattsmouth

17 – 23:09 Dillon Leffler Plattsmouth

18 – 23:14 Ethan Hawes Omaha

19 – 23:21 Bella Hogue Murray

20 – 23:22 Sean Trampe Plattsmouth

21 – 23:24 Sarah Bickerstaff Omaha

22 – 23:47 Patrick Dovenbarger Plattsmouth

23 – 23:54 Ron Lampe Omaha

24 – 24:02 Chris Thull Plattsmouth

25 – 24:23 Ryan Matson Plattsmouth

26 – 24:54 Ethan Warrick Plattsmouth

27 – 25:01 Colton Matney Blair

28 – 25:14 Darek Reicks Plattsmouth

29 – 25:22 Dalton Satter Plattsmouth

30 – 25:39 Zach Parshall Plattsmouth

31 – 26:32 Katie Matney Blair

32 – 27:58 Jolie Dix Plattsmouth

33 – 32:41 Bella Matney Blair

34 – 34:22 Bridget Wagner Nehawka

35 – 34:36 Garrett Smeall Bellevue

36 – 36:21 Kimberly Alcoser Plattsmouth

1,400 Meters Results

1 – 6:15 Isaiah Hajek-Jones Plattsmouth

2 – 10:00 Camden Dix Plattsmouth

