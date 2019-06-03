PLATTSMOUTH – More than three dozen runners came to Plattsmouth’s Rhylander Park May 29 for the first race in this year’s Plattsmouth Cross Country Series.
Athletes enjoyed pleasant temperatures for five-kilometer and 1,400-meter runs during the evening. Multiple spectators watched them complete a course that featured hilly trails and grass-covered surfaces.
Omaha resident Edreu Nyrukki claimed the five-kilometer crown in 18:22. Blair’s R.J. Matney finished second in 18:41 and Plattsmouth graduate Chris Casart was third in 19:39.
Plattsmouth’s Isaiah Hajek-Jones captured the title in the 1,400 meters in 6:15. Plattsmouth resident Camden Dix finished second in 10:00.
The May 29 races featured athletes from both Plattsmouth High School and Conestoga High School. Runners from Plattsmouth, Murray, Nehawka, Omaha, Blair, Bellevue and Springfield took part in the event.
There will be two additional races in this summer’s series. The second event will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 19. The third race will take place at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10.
5K Results
1 – 18:22 Edreu Nyrukki Omaha
2 – 18:41 R.J. Matney Blair
3 – 19:39 Chris Casart Plattsmouth
4 – 19:57 Aaron Newton Omaha
5 – 20:33 Elijah Dix Plattsmouth
6 – 20:47 C.J. Wiseman Plattsmouth
7 – 21:21 Christian Young Bellevue
8 – 21:22 Jason Babcock Plattsmouth
9 – 21:39 Alex Hajek-Jones Plattsmouth
10 – 21:40 Caleb Davis Plattsmouth
11 – 21:46 Salah Hilowle Omaha
12 – 21:49 Dawson Hardesty Plattsmouth
13 – 21:58 Kaleb Wooten Plattsmouth
14 – 22:00 Madison Nash Springfield
15 – 22:08 Hunter Smith Plattsmouth
16 – 23:04 Eamon Hajek-Jones Plattsmouth
17 – 23:09 Dillon Leffler Plattsmouth
18 – 23:14 Ethan Hawes Omaha
19 – 23:21 Bella Hogue Murray
20 – 23:22 Sean Trampe Plattsmouth
21 – 23:24 Sarah Bickerstaff Omaha
22 – 23:47 Patrick Dovenbarger Plattsmouth
23 – 23:54 Ron Lampe Omaha
24 – 24:02 Chris Thull Plattsmouth
25 – 24:23 Ryan Matson Plattsmouth
26 – 24:54 Ethan Warrick Plattsmouth
27 – 25:01 Colton Matney Blair
28 – 25:14 Darek Reicks Plattsmouth
29 – 25:22 Dalton Satter Plattsmouth
30 – 25:39 Zach Parshall Plattsmouth
31 – 26:32 Katie Matney Blair
32 – 27:58 Jolie Dix Plattsmouth
33 – 32:41 Bella Matney Blair
34 – 34:22 Bridget Wagner Nehawka
35 – 34:36 Garrett Smeall Bellevue
36 – 36:21 Kimberly Alcoser Plattsmouth
1,400 Meters Results
1 – 6:15 Isaiah Hajek-Jones Plattsmouth
2 – 10:00 Camden Dix Plattsmouth