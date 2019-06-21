{{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Dozens of area residents enjoyed an evening of running during a pair of races at Rhylander Park on Wednesday.

Sixty-two people took part in the second event of this year’s Plattsmouth Cross Country Series. Sixty athletes completed a five-kilometer route and two children finished a 1,400-meter course.

Participants enjoyed comfortable weather conditions for the second straight race of the 2019 series. Temperatures remained in the low 70s during the early evening. Rainfall earlier in the week created mud on several sections of the route, but runners were able to enjoy dry surface conditions for the majority of the race.

Kenya native Kassim Kibet won the 5K title in 17:28. Omaha’s Edrie Murillo (17:33) and Blair’s R.J. Mathey (18:10) finished second and third. Plattsmouth’s Isaiah Hajek-Jones (6:20) and Aiden Coffelt (7:56) both completed the 1,400 meters.

Race organizer Todd Nott has added a fourth event to this summer’s series. The next race will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10. The fourth and final contest will take place at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9. Both races will be held at Rhylander Park.

5K Results

1 – 17:28 Kassim Kibet Kenya

2 – 17:33 Edrie Murillo Omaha

3 – 18:10 R.J. Mathey Blair

4 – 18:34 Luke Coltret Elkhorn

5 – 18:43 Cade Suing Gretna

6 – 18:49 Eric Tomjack Bennington

7 – 19:07 Chris Casart Plattsmouth

8 – 19:11 Cole Wagner Plattsmouth

9 – 19:32 Aaron Newton Omaha

10 – 20:13 Treven Beekman Elkhorn

11 – 20:29 C.J. Wiseman Plattsmouth

12 – 20:41 Kaleb Wooten Plattsmouth

13 – 20:44 Luis Ruiz Sidney, Iowa

14 – 21:20 Craig Christians Bellevue

15 – 21:21 Madison Nash Springfield

16 – 21:34 Jason Babcock Plattsmouth

17 – 21:38 Hunter Smith Plattsmouth

18 – 21:45 Cole Jorgenson Sidney, Iowa

19 – 22:09 Christen Young Bellevue

20 – 23:03 Ethan Warrick Plattsmouth

21 – 23:15 Sofia Harman Elkhorn

22 – 23:19 Chris Thull Plattsmouth

23 – 23:22 Ron Lampe Omaha

24 – 23:26 Claire Kallhoff Springfield

25 – 23:40 Lorena Ramirez Bellevue

26 – 23:49 Sam Jansen Bennington

27 – 23:53 Mike Kuckta Council Bluffs

28 – 24:02 Dalton Satter Plattsmouth

29 – 24:19 Taylor Grasz Elkhorn

30 – 24:24 Elliot Suing Gretna

31 – 24:28 Zach Parshall Omaha

32 – 24:30 Darek Reicks Plattsmouth

33 – 24:32 Kaden Simmerman Murray

34 – 24:39 Colton Matney Blair

35 – 24:45 Corinne Mral Elkhorn

36 – 24:56 Katie Matney Blair

37 – 25:06 Ethan Moore Plattsmouth

38 – 25:25 Sarah Elftmann Bennington

39 – 25:31 Andrea King Ashland

40 – 25:41 Jason Hartig Plattsmouth

41 – 25:48 Brooklyn Sharp Bennington

42 – 26:30 Nolan Schneider Bellevue

43 – 26:32 Josie Suing Gretna

44 – 26:37 Dayana Montano Omaha

45 – 26:45 Darby Walsh Ashland

46 – 26:57 Spencer Stednitz Elkhorn

47 – 27:10 Trinity Rowley Ashland

48 – 27:11 Dayna Wilson Ashland

49 – 27:42 Isabella Hajek-Jones Plattsmouth

50 – 28:00 Diana Montano Omaha

51 – 28:54 Kiley Gutzchow Omaha

52 – 29:23 Taylor Jones Plattsmouth

53 – 29:25 Ava Lasure Plattsmouth

54 – 29:26 Sophia Wehrbein Plattsmouth

55 – 30:08 Bella Matney Blair

56 – 30:33 Zach Matney Blair

57 – 32:15 Danielle Coffelt Plattsmouth

58 – 36:24 Allison Whitmire Bennington

59 – 37:17 Luke Witte Omaha

60 – 37:18 James Harvey Omaha

1,400 Meters Results

1 – 6:20 Isaiah Hajek-Jones Plattsmouth

2 – 7:56 Aiden Coffelt Plattsmouth

