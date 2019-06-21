PLATTSMOUTH – Dozens of area residents enjoyed an evening of running during a pair of races at Rhylander Park on Wednesday.
Sixty-two people took part in the second event of this year’s Plattsmouth Cross Country Series. Sixty athletes completed a five-kilometer route and two children finished a 1,400-meter course.
Participants enjoyed comfortable weather conditions for the second straight race of the 2019 series. Temperatures remained in the low 70s during the early evening. Rainfall earlier in the week created mud on several sections of the route, but runners were able to enjoy dry surface conditions for the majority of the race.
Kenya native Kassim Kibet won the 5K title in 17:28. Omaha’s Edrie Murillo (17:33) and Blair’s R.J. Mathey (18:10) finished second and third. Plattsmouth’s Isaiah Hajek-Jones (6:20) and Aiden Coffelt (7:56) both completed the 1,400 meters.
Race organizer Todd Nott has added a fourth event to this summer’s series. The next race will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10. The fourth and final contest will take place at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9. Both races will be held at Rhylander Park.
5K Results
1 – 17:28 Kassim Kibet Kenya
2 – 17:33 Edrie Murillo Omaha
3 – 18:10 R.J. Mathey Blair
4 – 18:34 Luke Coltret Elkhorn
5 – 18:43 Cade Suing Gretna
6 – 18:49 Eric Tomjack Bennington
7 – 19:07 Chris Casart Plattsmouth
8 – 19:11 Cole Wagner Plattsmouth
9 – 19:32 Aaron Newton Omaha
10 – 20:13 Treven Beekman Elkhorn
11 – 20:29 C.J. Wiseman Plattsmouth
12 – 20:41 Kaleb Wooten Plattsmouth
13 – 20:44 Luis Ruiz Sidney, Iowa
14 – 21:20 Craig Christians Bellevue
15 – 21:21 Madison Nash Springfield
16 – 21:34 Jason Babcock Plattsmouth
17 – 21:38 Hunter Smith Plattsmouth
18 – 21:45 Cole Jorgenson Sidney, Iowa
19 – 22:09 Christen Young Bellevue
20 – 23:03 Ethan Warrick Plattsmouth
21 – 23:15 Sofia Harman Elkhorn
22 – 23:19 Chris Thull Plattsmouth
23 – 23:22 Ron Lampe Omaha
24 – 23:26 Claire Kallhoff Springfield
25 – 23:40 Lorena Ramirez Bellevue
26 – 23:49 Sam Jansen Bennington
27 – 23:53 Mike Kuckta Council Bluffs
28 – 24:02 Dalton Satter Plattsmouth
29 – 24:19 Taylor Grasz Elkhorn
30 – 24:24 Elliot Suing Gretna
31 – 24:28 Zach Parshall Omaha
32 – 24:30 Darek Reicks Plattsmouth
33 – 24:32 Kaden Simmerman Murray
34 – 24:39 Colton Matney Blair
35 – 24:45 Corinne Mral Elkhorn
36 – 24:56 Katie Matney Blair
37 – 25:06 Ethan Moore Plattsmouth
38 – 25:25 Sarah Elftmann Bennington
39 – 25:31 Andrea King Ashland
40 – 25:41 Jason Hartig Plattsmouth
41 – 25:48 Brooklyn Sharp Bennington
42 – 26:30 Nolan Schneider Bellevue
43 – 26:32 Josie Suing Gretna
44 – 26:37 Dayana Montano Omaha
45 – 26:45 Darby Walsh Ashland
46 – 26:57 Spencer Stednitz Elkhorn
47 – 27:10 Trinity Rowley Ashland
48 – 27:11 Dayna Wilson Ashland
49 – 27:42 Isabella Hajek-Jones Plattsmouth
50 – 28:00 Diana Montano Omaha
51 – 28:54 Kiley Gutzchow Omaha
52 – 29:23 Taylor Jones Plattsmouth
53 – 29:25 Ava Lasure Plattsmouth
54 – 29:26 Sophia Wehrbein Plattsmouth
55 – 30:08 Bella Matney Blair
56 – 30:33 Zach Matney Blair
57 – 32:15 Danielle Coffelt Plattsmouth
58 – 36:24 Allison Whitmire Bennington
59 – 37:17 Luke Witte Omaha
60 – 37:18 James Harvey Omaha
1,400 Meters Results
1 – 6:20 Isaiah Hajek-Jones Plattsmouth
2 – 7:56 Aiden Coffelt Plattsmouth