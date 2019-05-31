LOUISVILLE – Louisville/Weeping Water players forced extra innings Thursday night with a late comeback against Auburn in their Senior Legion baseball game.
The Bulldogs kept the Lions from completing the rally by scoring once in the final frame.
Auburn edged Louisville/Weeping Water 4-3 at Louisville Ball Complex. The team scored on an infield error to break a 3-3 tie in the top of the eighth. The Bulldogs then preserved the victory by setting down L/WW in order in the bottom half of the inning.
Both teams scored early solo runs to create a 1-1 game entering the third. Auburn then seized the lead with multiple hits in the inning. The team knocked three straight singles to go up 3-1. Auburn starting pitcher Josh Lambert capped the scoring with a shot down the third-base line.
Auburn kept Louisville/Weeping Water from capitalizing on several opportunities over the next few innings. The Lions loaded the bases in the third but saw Auburn wriggle out of the jam with a groundout.
Auburn ended a potential fourth-inning rally with a running catch in center field that led to an 8-6-5 double play. Brayden Powell and Tyler Mackling both advanced into scoring position in the fifth inning, but the Bulldogs escaped trouble when Lambert induced a popup to the second-base area.
Louisville/Weeping Water broke through the scoring ice in the seventh. Davis Carlson led off the frame by reaching first on an infield error. The Bulldogs registered a pair of flyouts before Treyton Savage reached base after Auburn dropped an infield popup. Mackling then caused a roar from the home crowd when he drilled a game-tying two-RBI double to center field.
Trevor Dickerson began the top of the eighth with a walk and courtesy runner Brad Hall moved to second on a wild pitch. Hall raced toward home plate for the go-ahead run when a baseball got past L/WW and skipped into the outfield.
Savage went seven-plus innings on the mound for Louisville/Weeping Water. He scattered nine hits and struck out five Bulldogs.
Louisville/Weeping Water is scheduled to resume the Senior Legion campaign June 4 against Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka. The teams are slated to start at 8 p.m. in Nehawka.
Auburn 102 000 01 – 4 9 4
Louisville/Weeping Water 010 000 20 – 3 7 2
Louisville/Weeping Water Juniors 6, Auburn 3
L/WW took down Auburn in a Junior Legion game earlier Thursday night. The Lions scored twice in the second inning and padded the lead to 6-0 by the bottom of the fourth. The Bulldogs cut the deficit in half in the fifth but were unable to complete the rally.
Carson Downs led L/WW’s offense with two hits. Josh Nolte collected the victory on the mound. He struck out seven batters in 4 2/3 innings.
The Lions will travel to Yutan tonight for a 6 p.m. game. L/WW will then journey to Nehawka June 4 for a 5:30 p.m. matchup with Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka.
Auburn 000 03 – 3 5 4
Louisville/Weeping Water 021 3x – 6 9 0