Bacon, Frahm earn spots in All-Star basketball game

GRAND ISLAND – Lexi Bacon and Bailey Frahm helped Elmwood-Murdock enjoy one of the best basketball seasons in program history this past winter.

They will have the chance to wear basketball uniforms one more time this summer during an All-Star event.

Bacon and Frahm will compete in the Striv All-Star Girls Basketball Game on Saturday, June 4. The game will begin at 5 p.m. at Grand Island Central Catholic High School.

Bacon finished her season with 300 points. She sank 53 percent of her field-goal attempts and went 77-of-113 from the free-throw line (68.1 percent). She hauled in a team-best 73 offensive rebounds and registered 60 assists, 42 pass deflections, 36 steals, three blocks and 163 total rebounds.

Frahm scored 175 points for the Knights and delivered team-best totals in assists (104) and steals (57). She sank 24 3-pointers and 17 free throws and hauled in 20 offensive and 65 defensive rebounds. She also generated seven blocks and 54 pass deflections during the season.

The two seniors helped Elmwood-Murdock finish 23-4 during the campaign. Elmwood-Murdock won the East Central Nebraska Conference regular-season and tournament championships and qualified for the state tournament.

Bacon and Frahm are both Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipients. Both are involved in multiple activities at Elmwood-Murdock and have taken advanced classes.

Bacon participates in volleyball, basketball, track and field, Student Council, Future Business Leaders of America and yearbook. Frahm participates in volleyball, basketball, track and field, Student Council and Future Business Leaders of America.

Students in the girls basketball game will play on either Team Cadillac or Team Hyundai. Bacon and Frahm will both wear Team Cadillac uniforms.

Elmwood-Murdock head coach Paul Dwyer and assistant coaches Emma Leone and Travis Brewer will lead Team Cadillac. It will be the second coaching honor for Dwyer this summer. He was chosen to be an assistant coach in the Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star Girls Basketball Game. The NCA game will take place at Lincoln North Star on July 25.

2022 Striv All-Star Girls Basketball Game Rosters

Team Hyundai (Home Team)

Libby Trausch (Adams Central), Taylor Sliva (Bruning-Davenport-Shickley), Lexi Theis (Fillmore Central), Abby Nichols (Fillmore Central), Reba Mader (Grand Island Northwest), McKinsey Long (Hastings), Taylor Svoboda (Mullen), Shelby Walsh (Mullen), Chelsea Fisher (Pleasanton), Destiny Shepherd (York), Mattie Pohl (York)

Team Cadillac (Visiting Team)

Ellie Hutsell (Aurora), Alexandra Eisenhauser (Bloomfield), Alyssa Bucholz (Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast), Grace Mustard (Columbus Scotus), Kendyl Brummund (Doniphan-Trumbull), Lexi Bacon (Elmwood-Murdock), Bailey Frahm (Elmwood-Murdock), Jenna Heidelk (Grand Island Central Catholic), Alyssa Wilson (Grand Island Central Catholic), Kinsey Hall (Laurel-Concord-Coleridge), Mariah Gardner (Wallace)

