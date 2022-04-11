Bacon to compete in All-Star basketball game

MURDOCK – Lexi Bacon became one of the top basketball players in the state this season with her work ethic, determination and athletic ability.

She will have a chance to showcase her skills this summer when she plays alongside other standout Nebraska girls.

The Elmwood-Murdock senior has accepted an invitation to play in the Nebraska Coaches Association All-Star Girls Basketball Game. The game is scheduled to take place at Lincoln North Star at 6 p.m. Monday, July 25.

Twenty-four students will be split into the Red Team and Blue Team later this year. Aaron Sterup of North Bend Central will be head coach of the Red Team and Evan Smith of Adams Central will be assistant coach. Matt Kern of York will be head coach of the Blue Team and Paul Dwyer of Elmwood-Murdock will be assistant coach.

Other seniors who have accepted All-Star invitations include Makayla Baughman of Blair, Neely Behrns of David City, Megan Belt of Millard South, Shanae Bergt of Lincoln Lutheran, Carney Black of Elkhorn Valley, Macy Bryant and Sarah Shepard of Fremont, Matalynn Campbell of Lincoln East, Sydney Emanuel of North Bend Central, Kierstynn Garner of Kearney, Grace Huntwork of Gretna, Bailey Kissinger of Hastings St. Cecilia, Addison Schneider of Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, Kailyn Scott of Broken Bow, Kennedy Settje of Clarkson-Leigh, Destiny Shepherd of York, Jordan Snyder of Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast, Lexi Theis of Fillmore Central, Libby Trausch of Adams Central, Sarah Treffer of Lexington, Lily Vollertsen of Syracuse, Erison Vonderschmidt of Falls City Sacred Heart and Ella Wragge of Crofton.

Nebraska Coaches Association members could nominate seniors for the honor this winter. NCA coaches ranked nominees based on their athletic ability and personal traits such as integrity, sportsmanship and academic achievements.

East Central Nebraska Conference coaches named Bacon to the league’s first team during their postseason selection meeting. She gave the Knights valuable leadership during the year and was one of the team’s best players on the court.

Bacon finished her year with 300 points and sank 53 percent of her field-goal attempts. She went 77-of-113 from the free-throw line (68.1 percent) and led Elmwood-Murdock with 73 offensive rebounds. She ended the season with 163 rebounds, three blocks, 36 steals, 60 assists and 42 pass deflections.

Bacon is a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient. She has received the Elmwood-Murdock Gold Scholar-Activity Award and has taken many advanced classes at E-M. She is involved in volleyball, basketball, track and field, Student Council, Future Business Leaders of America and yearbook.

