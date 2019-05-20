OMAHA – Louisville has had a series of decorated distance runners take steps around the state track and field oval over the past decade.
Talon Ball wrote his name on that list Friday morning with an award-winning effort at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Ball captured a fourth-place medal in the 3,200 meters at the Class C State Meet. The LHS sophomore completed his race in a personal-best time of 10:16.852. He broke the 10:20 mark for the third time this season. He also ran the fourth-fastest time in school history.
Ball said he was motivated to do well in his second trip to state. He finished 21st in the 2018 race in 10:42.42. He said he wanted to improve that time this year and climb into medal contention.
“It feels good,” Ball said. “When I came here last year I didn’t do as well as I wanted to, so to get a medal for both me and the school this year is great. I’m happy with the way things worked out today.”
Ball put himself in a prime spot to claim a medal with his work in the first mile of the race. He moved near the top of the pack after two laps and remained there the rest of the way. He said his goal was to keep a consistent pace in order to set himself up for the final stretch run.
“The first mile was all about strategy, and the second mile was just about pushing myself to try to get the best time I could,” Ball said. “I wanted to be able to get in a position early on where I could have a chance to get a medal. Then it was all about keeping that pace and pushing myself as much as I could.”
Ball defeated Payton Davis of David City Aquinas at the finish line for the fourth-place medal. Davis crossed the tape behind Ball in 10:16.93. Malcolm’s John Boesen was sixth in 10:18.71.
Ainsworth senior Benjamin Arens captured the title in 9:53.97. Blue Hill senior Colby Karr (10:05.12) and Crofton sophomore Connor Arens (10:13.40) were second and third.
Ball became the latest Louisville distance runner to do well in the 3,200 meters. Dallas Lemmers competed in the state event each year from 2007-10 and won the Class C title in 2010. Daniel Studey ran at Omaha Burke Stadium in both 2009 and 2010, and Jack Winkler was a four-time state qualifier from 2011-14.
Ball also ran in the 1,600-meter relay and 3,200-meter relay during the weekend. The 3,200 team finished fourth and the 1,600 squad placed tenth.
Ball will set his sights on moving up the all-time LHS charts over the next two years. Lemmers (9:44.8, 2010), Chris Briggs (10:01.0, 1986) and Jay Heim (10:02.1, 1983) are the lone Louisville runners to have clocked faster times.