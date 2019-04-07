LOUISVILLE – Peyton Banks has supported a variety of Louisville groups with his work on the school’s cheerleading squad.
Those efforts paid off Thursday afternoon when he earned a chance to continue his career at Midland University.
Banks signed a letter of intent to join Midland’s competitive cheer squad next year. He said he was looking forward to starting his new role representing the Warriors.
“Midland was a place where I could get a good education and continue to do cheer,” Banks said. “It was a very welcoming environment when I visited there and was a place where I felt comfortable at. It was a good fit for me.”
Midland’s competitive cheer team has been one of the top collegiate groups in the Midwest. The squad has won five of the past six Great Plains Athletic Conference titles. Midland claimed this past year’s GPAC championship by nearly three points over runner-up Northwestern.
Banks helped Louisville’s cheerleading squad secure multiple honors over the past four years. The Lions won the state championship in the Classes C/D Tumbling Division this past February and finished second in the Class C-1 Game Day Division. LHS earned the Class C-1 Game Day Division state title in 2018.
Banks said he enjoyed performing with the Lions and wanted to continue cheering in college.
“I really like cheering, and I knew I didn’t want to be done with it after high school,” Banks said. “I was looking for an opportunity like this in college, so I’m very pleased to have a chance to go to Midland.”
Banks will major in parks management at Midland. He has taken part in speech, choir, one-act play and cheerleading at Louisville.