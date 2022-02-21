Barber wins state title for Blue Devils

OMAHA – Zoey Barber returned to Plattsmouth on Saturday with championship memories from her time on state tournament mats.

Barber won a gold medal at 114 pounds during the state wrestling tournament. The Plattsmouth freshman swept through her matches on Friday afternoon and evening, and she pinned Conestoga freshman Kylee Plowman in Saturday afternoon’s championship match. She left CHI Health Center Omaha with a beaming smile after earning her first-place award.

“I feel so happy right now,” Barber said after receiving her state medal. “I’m just so happy about being able to do this.”

Plattsmouth head coach Curtis Larsen said Barber’s work ethic made a difference in how her season turned out. She responded to a pair of setbacks in the first several weeks with enthusiasm and energy. Her decision to focus on the future allowed her to make progress the rest of the winter.

“She lost twice early in the year, and those two losses really gave her a lot of focus,” Larsen said. “She didn’t get down on herself at all. She wasn’t happy that she lost, but she chose to focus on what she needed to improve on and get better at those things, and that’s what she did. She continued to get better as the year went on.”

Larsen said Barber displayed that mental toughness in front of other PHS wrestlers. Many of her teammates suffered injuries either before or during the regular season, which kept her from practicing her moves against a female opponent on a daily basis.

“She’s had to overcome a lot this year,” Larsen said. “We started out with eight girls and we went down to two, and the other girl battled injuries throughout the year, so there were some days that Zoey didn’t have a practice partner.

“That whole dynamic made it hard, but Zoey is a warrior. She knows how to face adversity and overcome it, and she’s done such a great job of doing that. I’m incredibly proud of her for what she’s done.”

Barber began the state tournament with a 16-1 technical fall over Battle Creek’s Ella Reeves (43-13) in the quarterfinals. She led 4-1 after the first period and increased the gap to 9-1 after four minutes. She posted her technical fall at the 5:36 mark.

Barber squared off with Ainsworth opponent Jolyn Pozehl in Friday night’s semifinals. Barber wore down Pozehl (25-3) as the match went on. She snapped a 2-2 tie with a takedown with 1:18 left in the second period, and she built her lead to 6-2 in the third period. She kept Pozehl from changing the score before time ran out.

Saturday’s championship match featured a battle between two Cass County wrestlers. Barber and Plowman had faced each other for the district championship earlier in February, with Barber winning that match in 3:10. She felt that familiarity gave her additional confidence heading into the state title contest.

“I thought it was a good thing,” Barber said. “Seeing her before today helped me know what she likes to do, and then I could try to keep her from setting up her favorite moves. We had wrestled in districts, and that helped me learn more about her and what she does.”

Barber collected several takedowns early in the match and led 6-0 after the first period. She let out a scream of excitement from the mat after she pinned Plowman in 2:52. She continued to smile after receiving her medal and state bracket during an awards ceremony.

Barber finished her season 28-2. Larsen said she had provided championship memories for everyone at Plattsmouth with her efforts this season.

“It’s so cool for her to be the first girl from Plattsmouth to be a state champion,” Larsen said. “It’s really neat for all of the kids in our school. She’s someone who others can look up to and say that they want to be like Zoey someday. She’s a great person, so for her to experience something like this is pretty special.”

