KEARNEY – Jaxson Barnes made notable progress during his sophomore season on Louisville’s cross country team.
He capped his fall with his first appearance at a state meet.
Barnes placed 58th in the Class D State Meet in 18:38.50. He traveled to Kearney Country Club to face runners from all corners of Nebraska. Friday afternoon’s race included 151 students.
Barnes remained in a large pack of runners during the first mile. He stayed on the outside of the group to avoid getting stuck in the middle. The strategy helped him pass many other athletes during the rest of the race.
Barnes completed his first mile in 5:42 and was 61st after the second mile. He edged Hershey’s Gabriel Becher (18:38.80) and Gibbon’s Nathan Holcomb (18:39.20) at the finish line.
Barnes finished his year with multiple honors. He won medals in both the conference and district races and added awards at Auburn, Johnson County Central, Milford and Lincoln Lutheran.
You have free articles remaining.
Class D Boys Team Results
Axtell 69, David City Aquinas 80, St. Paul 93, Shelton 102, Stanton 114, Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast 115, Wilber-Clatonia 131, Norfolk Catholic 133, Osmond 136, Cornerstone Christian 177, Ainsworth 178, Hershey 195, Ravenna 203, Gibbon 220, Fillmore Central 225, North Platte St. Patrick’s 226, Cambridge 237, Perkins County 245
Top 15 Results
1) Payton Davis (David City Aquinas) 16:53.96, 2) Lincoln Trent (Axtell) 17:05.44, 3) Jeremiah Arndt (Centura) 17:11.30, 4) Jaron Bergstrom (Axtell) 17:15.39, 5) Connor Arens (Crofton) 17:17.40, 6) Rylan Cheney (Shelton) 17:23.42, 7) Ty Schlueter (Ainsworth) 17:24.81, 8) Conner Wells (St. Paul) 17:27.34, 9) Abraham Larson (Stanton) 17:28.04, 10) Cody Hubl (Red Cloud/Blue Hill) 17:28.70, 11) Hunter Bennett (Elkhorn Valley) 17:29.40, 12) Kolter Van Pelt (Stanton) 17:29.50, 13) Dawson Hoover (Wilber-Clatonia) 17:30.74, 14) Thomas Lokken (Wilber-Clatonia) 17:37.90, 15) Tyler Neville (McCool Junction) 17:39.50
Louisville Results
Jaxson Barnes 18:38.50 (58th)