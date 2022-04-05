Barnes set to run at Iowa Western

LOUISVILLE – Jaxson Barnes has built a winning legacy at Louisville with the blueprint of hard work, initiative and intelligence.

He is planning to use all of those traits to construct a successful running career at Iowa Western Community College.

Barnes signed a letter of intent on Wednesday to participate in cross country for the Reivers. The Louisville senior has earned a large number of medals during his LHS career and is a three-time state qualifier. He smiled as he took part in his signing ceremony in front of many fellow students.

“I liked Iowa Western because they had my major and it was close to home,” Barnes said. “I like their coaches too. I’ve talked to them several times already.”

Barnes said he enjoys running because it is a challenging sport that requires commitment and determination on an individual level.

“The solo aspect of it is something I like,” Barnes said. “You’re the one responsible for how you do. It makes it fun because you can concentrate on running the best time you can in each race.”

Barnes made an immediate impact for Louisville’s cross country program in his freshman season. He helped the Lions earn third place in team standings at the East Central Nebraska Conference Meet. He placed 31st at the district race in 19:33.80.

Barnes made notable progress during a sophomore campaign that ended at the state meet. He opened the year with a medal at the Johnson County Central Invite and captured sixth place in the ECNC Meet in 18:26.94. He ran 18:17.80 at districts and finished 58th at state in 18:38.50.

Barnes continued his award-winning efforts throughout the 2020 season. He placed seventh in the Nebraska Capitol Conference Meet in 18:32.74 and was seventh at districts in 17:20.25. He collected 80th place at state in 18:38.07.

Barnes capped his LHS cross country career this past fall with multiple medals. He placed seventh in the district meet at Fort Atkinson State Historical Park in 17:48.90 and ninth in the NCC Meet in 18:18.70. He also medaled at the Bennington Invite, Yutan Invite, Milford Invite, Johnson County Central Invite, Fort Calhoun Invite and Lincoln Lutheran Invite.

Barnes completed his season with his third trip to Kearney Country Club. He finished 49th in the state race in 18:36.70.

Barnes has also been one of the track and field team’s top point scorers during his career. He helped the Lions finish second in team standings at the 2021 conference meet.

Barnes is planning to major in construction management at Iowa Western. He is a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient, and he has earned many honors for his work in the classroom at Louisville. He is a Student Council member and has been involved in cross country, basketball and track and field at the school.

