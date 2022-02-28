Barnes set to run at Wayne State

PLATTSMOUTH – Jozlyn Barnes is planning to help people live healthy lives as a physical therapist once she graduates from college.

She will continue her healthy running career as a member of Wayne State College’s cross country and track and field programs next year.

Barnes signed a letter of intent Monday to compete for the Wildcats in both sports. The Plattsmouth senior has earned multiple medals in both cross country and track and field events during her decorated career. She said it was a dream come true to wear a Wayne State uniform at collegiate races.

“I love the rush of being able to run,” Barnes said. “Running’s something that gives me a good feeling and it makes me happy. I’m extremely grateful to be given this opportunity to keep doing this at Wayne State.”

Marlon Brink leads both the cross country and track and field programs at Wayne State. The WSC head coach said he was thrilled to have Barnes join this year’s recruiting class. Maelee Beacom of Logan View, Ava McGown of Brady, Lindsey Kneifl of Wisner-Pilger and Olivia Schwarzrock of Gibbon, Minn., will also compete for the Wildcats.

“We are excited to have these young ladies joining our team for next year,” Brink said. “They are outstanding students as well as athletes who will have a positive impact on our teams next year.”

Plattsmouth co-head track and field coach Chris Wiseman said he felt Barnes would excel for the Wildcats. She won a state medal for the Blue Devils last year and will be a contender for awards in several individual and relay events this spring.

“Jozlyn’s a really hard worker,” Wiseman said. “I think her potential in distance running is still untapped. She’s going to do extremely well up there and will keep getting better.”

Barnes began her Plattsmouth track career as a hurdler but found her calling in distance races during her sophomore year. She joined the PHS cross country program and made an immediate impact for the Blue Devils. She finished 18th in the Eastern Midlands Conference Meet and helped the team qualify for state.

Barnes continued to enjoy success at cross country events as a junior. She placed in the top ten at the Nebraska City Invite, captured a medal at the Trailblazer Conference Meet and finished in the top 25 spots at the district race.

She enjoyed a breakout track and field campaign later in the school year. Barnes earned conference medals in the 400 meters, 1,600-meter relay and 3,200-meter relay, and she helped both relay teams qualify for state. Barnes, Natalie Briggs, Jessica Meisinger and Lyndsey Caba captured a seventh-place medal at last year’s Class B State Meet.

Barnes capped her high school cross country career this past fall with many award-winning performances. She earned medals at the Plattsmouth Invite, Nebraska City Invite, Council Bluffs Lewis Central Invite, Rich Ziegler Invite, Trailblazer Conference Meet and District B-1 Meet. She helped PHS qualify for state with a district time of 21:43.24.

Barnes is planning to major in pre-physical therapy at Wayne State. She earned a 4.0 grade point average at Plattsmouth this past semester and has pocketed numerous academic awards at PHS. She is involved in cross country, track and field, Academy Core Leaders and Health Occupations Students of America (HOSA) at Plattsmouth.

Wiseman said he believes Barnes will continue to be a positive role model for others both at Plattsmouth and Wayne State.

“She’s a good kid,” Wiseman said. “I’m glad that she’s going to be able to go to Wayne, because it’s a place where she’s going to get a good education and be able to compete for them. She’s also going to help open the eyes of a lot of our younger kids too. They’ll be able to look at her example and say, ‘I can do that too.’ It’s pretty neat to see.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.