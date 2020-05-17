Barrett delivers fond farewell to WWPS

“It’s a sport that builds a lot of character because you’re going into a match one-on-one,” Barrett said. “You can’t blame anyone else if you don’t succeed. If you don’t get the results you want, then you have to look in the mirror because it all depends on you and how you perform.

“But having said that, I think we had more of a team-first mentality in wrestling than in any other team sport. Our kids liked being a part of our group because they knew everyone would support each other and give a lot of encouragement. It didn’t matter whether you were the best wrestler or the worst wrestler.

“It was important to me to make sure everyone realized that we were going to support each other and be the best teammates that we could be. I think our kids performed better because they knew that they were in a place where they were going to get that support and encouragement.”

Barrett spent 18 years as head coach and ended his career with 114 dual victories. The Indians claimed 38 duals in a row at one point and secured many regular-season tournament titles. Barrett earned coaching milestone awards from the Nebraska Coaches Association in 1991, 1996, 2000 and 2004.