Baseball teams begin Senior Legion tournament

Senior Legion baseball teams from Cass County threw the first pitches in their conference tournament on Wednesday night.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka, Louisville/Weeping Water and Plattsmouth traveled to Buffalo Park in Springfield for the annual league event. They played in the Northern Division of the Southeastern Baseball Conference Tournament.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 6, Lincoln Christian 4

The Nationals withstood a late Lincoln Christian rally attempt to win the first-round matchup. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka roared out to a 4-0 lead after two innings and jumped ahead 6-0 in the fourth. Lincoln Christian scored four times in the sixth inning but saw the comeback bid fall short in the seventh.

Lane Fox helped the Nationals on both offense and defense in the game. He generated three hits and two runs batted in at the plate and tossed six innings on the mound. He struck out six batters and threw 19 first-pitch strikes.

Jakob Boucher collected two hits and two RBI and Tyler Fox produced a pair of hits. Kobe Gansemer and Jaxson Spellman each added one walk for the Nationals.

LCHS 000 004 0 – 4 5 2