Baseball teams begin Senior Legion tournament

Senior Legion baseball teams from Cass County threw the first pitches in their conference tournament on Wednesday night.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka, Louisville/Weeping Water and Plattsmouth traveled to Buffalo Park in Springfield for the annual league event. They played in the Northern Division of the Southeastern Baseball Conference Tournament.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 6, Lincoln Christian 4
The Nationals withstood a late Lincoln Christian rally attempt to win the first-round matchup. Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka roared out to a 4-0 lead after two innings and jumped ahead 6-0 in the fourth. Lincoln Christian scored four times in the sixth inning but saw the comeback bid fall short in the seventh.
Lane Fox helped the Nationals on both offense and defense in the game. He generated three hits and two runs batted in at the plate and tossed six innings on the mound. He struck out six batters and threw 19 first-pitch strikes.
Jakob Boucher collected two hits and two RBI and Tyler Fox produced a pair of hits. Kobe Gansemer and Jaxson Spellman each added one walk for the Nationals.
LCHS 000 004 0 – 4 5 2
E-M/N 220 200 x – 6 11 3
Plattsmouth 5, Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 3
Top-seeded Plattsmouth escaped the sixth-seeded Nationals in the Northern Division semifinals. The Blue Devils trailed 3-1 before they pocketed four runs in the bottom of the sixth. The team held E-M/N scoreless in the seventh to secure the victory.
Gabe Villamonte delivered three hits and two RBI for Plattsmouth, and Quinton Denton and Trent Elshire each chipped in one RBI. Adam Eggert tossed a complete game with 12 strikeouts.
Noah Willey guided Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka with one hit and three RBI. Lane Fox and Austin Boucher each posted one hit and one walk for the team. Tyler Fox threw 5 1/3 innings with two strikeouts.
E-M/N 102 000 0 – 3 4 1
Plattsmouth 100 004 x – 5 9 2
Springfield 13, Louisville/Weeping Water 6
Springfield took advantage of extra scoring opportunities against the Lions. L/WW pitchers allowed only five earned runs during the evening, but the Trojans capitalized on nine errors to collect the victory.
Brayden Powell highlighted Louisville/Weeping Water’s offense with a 3-for-3 night. He had a single, double and triple and drove in three runs. Avery Heath gave the team additional scoring chances with a pair of hits.