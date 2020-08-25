Bears stop Blue Devils

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Blair used strong pitching and solid batting to bounce past Plattsmouth at Blue Devil Park Monday night.

The Bears defeated Plattsmouth 14-0 in a softball game between former conference foes. Blair churned out 14 hits and kept the Blue Devils from producing offense in the five-inning matchup.

The game remained close through the first three frames. Blair freshman Leah Chance scored on a RBI groundout from classmate Nessa McMillen in the first inning, and the Bears added two runs on two hits and an error in the second inning. Plattsmouth retired the side in order on a groundout and two flyouts in the next frame.

Blair began to increase its 3-0 lead in the fourth inning. Jerzie Janning delivered a one-out single and moved ahead on a bunt single from Cailey Anderson. Julia Saylor knocked in Janning with a RBI single, and she later made it 5-0 on an outfield error.

The Bears put the game away with a nine-run outburst in the fifth inning. Tessa Villotta crushed a three-run home run to right field and Ayden Dick smashed a two-run homer to straightaway center during the stanza.