Berger set to play volleyball at Midland

Berger currently has 140 kills and a .340 hitting percentage for Plattsmouth this season. She has carded 34 aces at the service line and has been responsible for 162 service points. She has also tallied 25 solo blocks, 29 digs and ten serve receptions.

Berger said the positive life lessons found in volleyball have helped her become a better person.

“The thing I enjoy most about playing volleyball is that there is constant growing and learning opportunities,” Berger said. “You will never do anything exactly the same for every game. There are certain defensive and offensive moves to be made for every team you play and every player.

“Volleyball is not only a sport, but with the right coaching can be a family, a family that keeps you on your toes on and off of the court. This sport has brought me many amazing friendships and has helped me grow as an individual.”

Berger has earned many academic awards at Plattsmouth and has been on the PHS Merit Roll numerous times. Students achieve this honor by compiling grade point averages of 3.50-3.99.

Berger has participated in volleyball, soccer and track and field at Plattsmouth. She was also a member of this year’s Homecoming Court.