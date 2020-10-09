Berger set to play volleyball at Midland

PLATTSMOUTH – Savanna Berger has been a positive influence on Plattsmouth’s volleyball program both on and off the court the past four years.
She will bring those helpful values to Midland University’s campus in the next stage of her volleyball career.
Berger recently announced that she had committed to play for the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school beginning in the 2021 season. She will join a program that has competed at the NAIA National Tournament multiple times during head coach Paul Giesselmann’s tenure.
“Faith, family and academics are vital in the Warrior volleyball program, and those values align with my own personal values,” Berger said. “I got to spend some time with some of the players and watch one of their games. Everyone was extremely welcoming.
“I feel like Midland volleyball will be able to take me to new extremes on and off the court and I definitely am excited to be a Midland Warrior.”
Berger is currently in her fourth year with Plattsmouth’s varsity program. She earned a varsity uniform as a freshman and finished her rookie season with 53 kills and 11 ace blocks. She became an integral part of the PHS offense as a sophomore with 154 kills. She also posted 15 solo and 45 assisted blocks at the net.
Berger led the Blue Devils last season with 127 kills and a .269 hitting percentage. She tallied 41 blocks, 11 digs, five serve receptions and one ace during her All-Eastern Midlands Conference campaign.
Berger currently has 140 kills and a .340 hitting percentage for Plattsmouth this season. She has carded 34 aces at the service line and has been responsible for 162 service points. She has also tallied 25 solo blocks, 29 digs and ten serve receptions.
Berger said the positive life lessons found in volleyball have helped her become a better person.
“The thing I enjoy most about playing volleyball is that there is constant growing and learning opportunities,” Berger said. “You will never do anything exactly the same for every game. There are certain defensive and offensive moves to be made for every team you play and every player.
“Volleyball is not only a sport, but with the right coaching can be a family, a family that keeps you on your toes on and off of the court. This sport has brought me many amazing friendships and has helped me grow as an individual.”
Berger has earned many academic awards at Plattsmouth and has been on the PHS Merit Roll numerous times. Students achieve this honor by compiling grade point averages of 3.50-3.99.
Berger has participated in volleyball, soccer and track and field at Plattsmouth. She was also a member of this year’s Homecoming Court.
Berger will major in business administration and management. She felt the combination of academic and athletic opportunities at Midland would help her continue her positive journey both on and off the court.
“Midland University offers a five-year plan for a Master in Business Administration,” Berger said. “This is an amazing option for me as sometimes it can take people and athletes six or seven years to finish their master’s degree. With academia being very important to the Midland Warrior volleyball program and the five-year master’s degree program, I am confident I will be able to fulfill my master’s degree five-year plan and play volleyball.
“I am very thankful that Coach G wanted me to play for him and his program. It is a blessing to get this kind of education and still play the sport that I love.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!