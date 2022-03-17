Bleach set to end basketball officiating career

PLATTSMOUTH – Larry Bleach has delivered thousands of smiles to people from his spot on the basketball court during his 48-year officiating career.

He will continue to give sunny smiles to people from a spot on the sidelines in future basketball seasons.

Bleach announced Wednesday that he would be retiring from his basketball officiating duties. He said he wanted to spend more time with his grandchildren and travel more with his family. He recently spent several days in the hospital with COVID-19 and will be undergoing surgery in early April for a medical condition.

“After 48 years of reffing over 5,500 games of college, high school and youth basketball games, it is time to hang up the pink whistle,” Bleach said. “Your friendships have meant so much to me.”

Bleach has traveled from his Bellevue home to officiate basketball games across the Midwest. He spent multiple nights per week in school gyms and often visited more than one site on weekends during the season. He is also currently serving as a para-educator at Weeping Water Public Schools.

Tributes to Bleach poured in from hundreds of people as news of his announcement spread. Many current and former coaches, players and parents expressed their appreciation for his time commitment and service to youth in Nebraska, Iowa and other states.

“Larry was one of the best officials to work the game,” said Jerry Eickhoff, who coached football, volleyball, basketball and track and field at Hampton High School during his 40-year career. “He understood the game and always had fun with the kids and coaches. Enjoy your retirement.”

“Coach Bleach refereed many of my games in high school and in college,” said Tori Parde, who currently teaches at Fairview Elementary School in Bellevue. “My favorite memory of him is warning me and the girl I was guarding before he called fouls. Apparently I was a little aggressive. He was always willing to teach a quick lesson or give a stern warning. Thank you, Coach.”

“I feel like Larry reffed every single one of my games in high school!” said Trenton Kirchmann, who currently teaches and coaches at Anselmo-Merna High School. “Favorite ref that was a great guy that truly made an impression on you.”

“Larry Legend always was a pleasure to have at our games,” said Joe Chapman, who is head girls basketball coach at Treynor High School in western Iowa. “My two favorite memories were when he ‘shared’ some popcorn with a fan in the front row during a timeout, and when he told the parents that kept yelling ‘three seconds’ that they changed the rule to ‘five seconds.’”

“Thank you Coach!” said Adam DeMike, who is president of the Weeping Water Board of Education. “We are so thankful for all of the ways you have taught, encouraged and loved our kids!”

“This man reffed me in high school and then my kids,” said Lori Link Miller, a Plattsmouth resident who has watched Bleach for years as both a player and parent. “Enjoy it – you’ve definitely earned it!”

Bleach also compiled a noteworthy career as a basketball coach in Nebraska. He turned the Gibbon girls into one of the state’s best programs during his time as head coach there. He guided Gibbon to consecutive Class C-1 state titles in 1988 and 1989. The 1988-89 team was inducted into the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame in 2013.

Bleach coached in the Nebraska All-Star Girls Basketball Game in 1989 before accepting a head coaching job at Bellevue East. He led the Chieftains for several years before stepping down from his coaching duties in 1994 to focus more on running a club basketball program. He also began increasing his officiating workload.

Bleach wore officiating uniforms for basketball, volleyball and football games during his career. He is currently head of officials in the Metro Youth Football League and has been instrumental in helping many new referees begin their careers.

Bleach said he was thankful to have had the opportunity to share smiles with many people over the past five decades.

“I am so grateful that I came across so many great refs, coaches, parents, players and fans since I started my reffing and coaching career,” Bleach said. “Each of you means the world to me. I will never forget working for and reffing with you.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.