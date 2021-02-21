Blevins brings home state title

“I’ve wrestled Latimer before at state, and I learned a lot from those previous times,” Blevins said. “I knew he was going to try to underhook me and get me off my feet, and I knew I couldn’t let him do that. I made sure I defended against that, and once I took that away, then I could start going to work on my own moves against him.”

Blevins trailed 5-4 early in the second period but jumped into the lead with 50 seconds left in the stanza. He posted an escape early in the third period and delivered a takedown with 47 seconds left to seal the victory.

“To have a chance to win a state title is where I want to be,” Blevins said after the semifinal. “It’s taken a lot of hard work, but it’s all paying off right now. I’ve just been trying to grind out wins all year and make the most of every opportunity I can get.”

Blevins then faced Mosel (39-10) for the state championship Thursday night. It was the third time the wrestlers had met in February. Blevins had won the previous two matchups in convincing fashion, but Strong said everyone knew the state contest would be a challenging one.