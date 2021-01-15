Blizzard changes dates for winter activities

A blizzard that moved into Cass County on Thursday night has caused postponements and time changes for many high school activities scheduled for Friday.

The Plattsmouth girls and boys basketball teams were scheduled to host Beatrice on Friday night. The junior varsity and varsity games have been postponed to Saturday, Jan. 16.

The Plattsmouth varsity girls and junior varsity boys games will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, and the varsity boys and junior varsity girls games will begin at approximately 2:30 p.m. Both varsity games will take place at Plattsmouth High School, and both of the junior varsity games will be held at Plattsmouth Community Middle School.

Conestoga had been scheduled to host Elmwood-Murdock for basketball games on Friday night. The junior varsity and varsity games have been postponed to Monday, Jan. 18.

The junior varsity boys game will begin at 4:30 p.m. Monday at Conestoga Elementary School in Murray. The other three games will take place at Conestoga High School.

The junior varsity girls game will tip off at 4 p.m., and the Cougars and Knights will play their varsity girls matchup at 5:30 p.m. The varsity boys teams will square off at approximately 7 p.m.