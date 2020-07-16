Blue Devils battle Elkhorn Mount Michael

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth squared off against Elkhorn Mount Michael on Tuesday night in a pair of Junior Legion games at Blue Devil Park.

Elkhorn Mount Michael 16, Plattsmouth 3

Elkhorn Mount Michael took control of the first game in the opening inning. The team stepped on the plate six times in the frame. Plattsmouth cut a 10-0 deficit to 10-3 but Elkhorn Mount Michael scored the game’s final six runs.

Will Brewster pocketed three hits for Elkhorn Mount Michael. Charlie Janecek had two hits and three RBI, Matt Janecek drove in three runs and Nate Buresh had two RBI.

Elkhorn Mount Michael 642 13 – 16 15 0

Plattsmouth 030 00 – 3 5 7

Elkhorn Mount Michael 13, Plattsmouth 7 (9 inn.)

The teams took part in a roller-coaster nightcap that went extra innings. Elkhorn Mount Michael spoiled Plattsmouth’s plans for a victory with six runs in the top of the ninth.