Blue Devils battle Elkhorn Mount Michael
Blue Devils battle Elkhorn Mount Michael

Plattsmouth baseball

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth squared off against Elkhorn Mount Michael on Tuesday night in a pair of Junior Legion games at Blue Devil Park.

Elkhorn Mount Michael 16, Plattsmouth 3

Elkhorn Mount Michael took control of the first game in the opening inning. The team stepped on the plate six times in the frame. Plattsmouth cut a 10-0 deficit to 10-3 but Elkhorn Mount Michael scored the game’s final six runs.

Will Brewster pocketed three hits for Elkhorn Mount Michael. Charlie Janecek had two hits and three RBI, Matt Janecek drove in three runs and Nate Buresh had two RBI.

Elkhorn Mount Michael    642 13 – 16 15 0

Plattsmouth                     030 00 –   3  5  7

Elkhorn Mount Michael 13, Plattsmouth 7 (9 inn.)

The teams took part in a roller-coaster nightcap that went extra innings. Elkhorn Mount Michael spoiled Plattsmouth’s plans for a victory with six runs in the top of the ninth.

The visitors looked like they might copy the results of game one early in the contest. Elkhorn Mount Michael went up 5-1 before Plattsmouth battled back. The Blue Devils went ahead 6-5 in the fifth and tied the game at 7-7 in the bottom of the seventh.

T.J. Fitzpatrick led Plattsmouth’s offense with three hits. Jonas Bradney and Ben Laney each drew two walks. Peter Gates guided Elkhorn Mount Michael with three RBI.

Plattsmouth is scheduled to resume the campaign this weekend with two home games. The Blue Devils will host Springfield at 7 p.m. Saturday and Auburn at 5:30 p.m. Sunday.

Elkhorn Mount Michael     122 001 016 – 13 13 1

Plattsmouth                      100 230 010 –   7  9  6

