COUNCIL BLUFFS – Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson stung the Plattsmouth girls with a physical brand of basketball throughout the first half Saturday morning.
That gave the Yellow Jackets enough breathing room to withstand a furious rally attempt in the fourth quarter.
Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson stopped the Blue Devils 49-39 in the MAC Shootout. The teams traveled to the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs for the 14th annual edition of the basketball showcase. Teams from Iowa and Nebraska took part in eight games during the day.
The Yellow Jackets kept Plattsmouth’s offense under wraps in the first half with aggressive defense. The team used full-court pressure and halfcourt traps to cause 19 turnovers in the opening two periods. CBTJ limited Plattsmouth to seven points in the first quarter and pitched a shutout in the second period.
“I don’t know if it was the environment here or if it was because we were playing in the morning, but we had a deer-in-the-headlights look in the first half,” PHS head coach Steve Owens said. “It looked like we had never seen a trap before or had run a press break.
“About halfway through the third quarter we started playing with more energy and started looking like the team that I know we are. We battled in the second half and I’m proud of the girls for that, but we needed to play like that in the first half as well against a good team like Thomas Jefferson.”
Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson (3-6) increased its 18-7 halftime lead to 27-9 in the first three minutes of the second half. Senior guard Allison Schubert opened the stanza with a 3-pointer and Allisa Schubert drained a pair of free throws. Jasmine Ramos then capitalized on a turnover with a 3-pointer.
Plattsmouth (4-7) began to find scoring rhythm after that. Taylor Caba sank a fast-break layup and Lyndsey Caba found Jessica Meisinger for a 3-pointer. Bella Chappell’s assist to Chloe Sabatka for a trey made it 30-15.
The Yellow Jackets led 37-15 with 6:05 left to play before Plattsmouth began storming back. Sabatka’s assist to Lexi Schroeder and Kira Leget’s assist to Sabatka made it 37-20, and Leget and Chappell scored on three straight trips to cut the gap to 39-28.
Chappell’s steal, fast-break layup and free throw with 37 seconds to go made it 46-37. PHS forced a CBTJ turnover that led to two free throws by Schroeder with 27.2 seconds left.
Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson preserved the victory at the foul line. Regan Gant sank one free throw on the next possession and Allison Schubert knocked in a pair with 8.9 seconds to play.
Allison Schubert led all scorers with 24 points. Allisa Schubert had ten points and Ramos finished with six points for the Yellow Jackets.
Chappell generated 14 points, three steals, three rebounds and three assists for Plattsmouth. Leget took two charges and posted six points, one steal and one assist, and Schroeder produced six points, two rebounds, one block and one steal.
Sabatka ended the game with six points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Taylor Caba tallied four points and three rebounds, Kayla Harvey had two assists and four boards and Meisinger collected three points and two steals.
Lyndsey Caba contributed three rebounds, two steals and one assist. Kennedy Miller hauled in four rebounds and Katie Rathman and Rylee Hellbusch each had one rebound. Josie Knust and Sydney Casey each saw court time for the team.
“I feel the girls can bounce back from this,” Owens said. “We have competitors on this team and that’s what we need. This team has the ability to compete and play hard.”
Plattsmouth 7 0 8 24 – 39
Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 9 9 14 17 – 49
Plattsmouth (39)
Chappell 5-18 1-1 14, Leget 2-4 0-2 6, Sabatka 2-4 0-0 6, T. Caba 2-5 0-0 4, Schroeder 2-3 2-4 6, Rathman 0-2 0-0 0, Harvey 0-2 0-2 0, L. Caba 0-2 0-0 0, Miller 0-3 0-0 0, Meisinger 1-3 0-0 3, Knust 0-1 0-0 0, Hellbusch 0-0 0-0 0, Casey 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 14-48 3-9 39.
Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson (49)
Miller 1-5 1-4 3, Ramos 1-5 3-4 6, Allisa Schubert 2-9 6-9 10, Allison Schubert 7-17 5-6 24, Alcaraz 0-3 2-2 2, Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Hosick 1-2 0-0 3, Clark 0-1 0-0 0, Gant 0-0 1-2 1, Perrine 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-43 18-27 49.