OMAHA – Omaha Skutt kept its undefeated football mark intact Friday night with a dominant display against Plattsmouth.
The Skyhawks improved to 5-0 with a 34-0 triumph. Omaha Skutt continued its scoring success from earlier in the season. The Skyhawks posted 49, 42, 35 and 28 points in their previous four games.
Omaha Skutt quarterback Tyson Gordon was a versatile weapon in both the rushing and throwing departments. He gained 147 yards and one touchdown on the ground and went 12-of-15 passing for 179 yards and three scores.
The team’s defense controlled the line of scrimmage against Plattsmouth. Omaha Skutt held PHS to 122 total yards of offense. Plattsmouth (2-3) gained 101 rushing yards and 21 passing yards.
Connor Pohlmeier gained 60 rushing yards on 20 carries and Wynstyn Martin-Morrison posted 19 yards on five attempts. Adam Eggert gained 13 yards on two attempts, Caleb Laney made one eight-yard run and Brayden Zaliauskas added one rushing yard.
Hunter Adkins completed two passes for 21 yards. Andrew Rathman hauled in one 13-yard reception and Martin-Morrison caught one pass for eight yards.
Rathman blocked one kick, Colton Rankin caused one fumble and Tim Prokupek recovered one fumble. Pohlmeier collected five solo and two assisted tackles and Eggert made four solo and two assisted stops. Rathman chipped in three solo and three assisted stops.
Christian Meneses finished with one solo and six assisted tackles and Zaliauskas made three solo and five assisted plays. Sean Ballinger tallied two solo and two assisted tackles and Rankin added a pair of solo tackles.
Plattsmouth will return to Blue Devil Stadium on Oct. 4 for PHS Hall of Fame Night. Plattsmouth will host Norris for a 7 p.m. game.
Plattsmouth 0 0 0 0 – 0
Omaha Skutt 7 14 13 0 – 34