Blue Devils battle Titans on court

PLATTSMOUTH – Norris used its star-studded lineup to secure a victory on the volleyball court Thursday night against Plattsmouth.
The Titans stopped the Blue Devils 25-17, 25-17, 25-15 in a matchup of former Eastern Midlands Conference rivals. University of Nebraska-Lincoln recruit Maisie Boesiger and Wayne State College recruit Kalli Kroeker helped the Titans outlast Plattsmouth’s energetic effort.
Plattsmouth head coach Ashley Classen felt the Blue Devils competed well against one of the top teams in Class B. Norris reached the state tournament semifinals last season and entered the match with a 5-1 mark. 2019 Class C-1 bronze medalist Wahoo is the only school that has defeated the Titans this season.
“Overall I was not disappointed in how we played,” Classen said. “That’s a tough team that we just faced, and we dug up a lot of their attacks and got some good winners on them. We had flashes of brilliance out there, and I told the girls that afterwards. If we play like that in every one of our matches then we’re going to have a pretty good record by the end of the year.”
Plattsmouth (5-3) stayed with Norris for most of game one. Savanna Berger opened the match with consecutive kills and Kennedy Miller’s kill sliced the Norris lead to 8-5. Plattsmouth remained within 14-11 before Norris went on a scoring spree. Boesiger set up Kroeker for several kills to help NHS pull away.
The Blue Devils fought back from a 13-7 deficit in game two to tie it at 15-15. Rylee Hellbusch’s kill off her diving save kept PHS within 18-16, but kills from 6-foot-2 Ella Waters and 6-foot Brianna Stai moved the Titans in a winning direction.
Norris roared ahead 11-4 in game three. A kill by Sydney Hobscheidt let Plattsmouth cut the gap to 12-8, and kills by Miller and Mackenzie Caba made the score 17-11. The Titans controlled action in the final stretch to seal the victory.
Boesiger dished out 35 assists for Norris and Waters generated 14 kills in the match. Kroeker gave the Titans seven kills and 15 serve receptions.
Berger helped the Blue Devils with five kills, two aces and two ace blocks. Lyndsey Caba produced three kills, Hobscheidt had two kills and Miller made two kills and one ace. Hellbusch and Mackenzie Caba each ended the match with one kill.
Classen said the Blue Devils would take advantage of additional practice time over the next two weeks. The team will compete in a triangular at Syracuse on Sept. 15 and will host Ralston in a 7 p.m. match Sept. 17. Plattsmouth will then have 12 days off before a Sept. 29 battle with Nebraska City Lourdes.
“It’s going to be good for us to have some more practice time,” Classen said. “We’ll be able to work on some specific things like blocking coverage, which is going to help us a lot. We had such a marathon start to the season, and now we’ll be able to get a bit of a breather and work on those specific things that can make a big difference.”
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!