Blue Devils battle Titans on court

The Blue Devils fought back from a 13-7 deficit in game two to tie it at 15-15. Rylee Hellbusch’s kill off her diving save kept PHS within 18-16, but kills from 6-foot-2 Ella Waters and 6-foot Brianna Stai moved the Titans in a winning direction.

Norris roared ahead 11-4 in game three. A kill by Sydney Hobscheidt let Plattsmouth cut the gap to 12-8, and kills by Miller and Mackenzie Caba made the score 17-11. The Titans controlled action in the final stretch to seal the victory.

Boesiger dished out 35 assists for Norris and Waters generated 14 kills in the match. Kroeker gave the Titans seven kills and 15 serve receptions.

Berger helped the Blue Devils with five kills, two aces and two ace blocks. Lyndsey Caba produced three kills, Hobscheidt had two kills and Miller made two kills and one ace. Hellbusch and Mackenzie Caba each ended the match with one kill.

Classen said the Blue Devils would take advantage of additional practice time over the next two weeks. The team will compete in a triangular at Syracuse on Sept. 15 and will host Ralston in a 7 p.m. match Sept. 17. Plattsmouth will then have 12 days off before a Sept. 29 battle with Nebraska City Lourdes.

“It’s going to be good for us to have some more practice time,” Classen said. “We’ll be able to work on some specific things like blocking coverage, which is going to help us a lot. We had such a marathon start to the season, and now we’ll be able to get a bit of a breather and work on those specific things that can make a big difference.”

