Blue Devils begin state wrestling meet

OMAHA – Six Plattsmouth wrestlers started walking on their state tournament trails Thursday in Omaha.

Cael Nielsen, Logan Wooten, Bryce Neuin, Mathew Zitek, Josh Colgrove and Josh Adkins competed in the Class B State Tournament at CHI Health Center Omaha. Nielsen wrestled at 120 pounds, Wooten competed at 138 pounds and Neuin was in the 145-pound bracket. Zitek took part in the 160-pound bracket, Colgrove wrestled at 170 pounds and Adkins participated in the 195-pound tournament.

Nielsen (16-6) began Plattsmouth’s day with a pin in the first period. He took down Scottsbluff’s Joey Canseco (36-16) in 1:48.

Nielsen then squared off with Blair’s Jesse Loges (31-8) in the quarterfinals. Loges took a 3-2 lead after the first period and maintained that gap over the next two minutes. He added two points with 1:14 left to win 5-2.

Wooten (18-23) faced Beatrice’s Trevor Reinke (14-2) in the first round. Reinke, a two-time state champion and three-time state medalist, collected a pair of early takedowns and went on to win the match 13-0.

Neuin (15-22) battled Waverly’s Drew Moser (42-6) in the opening round. Moser registered a pin at the 1:34 mark.

Zitek (22-18) took on undefeated Hastings opponent Jett Samuelson (41-0) in the first round. Samuelson collected a pin in 1:57.

Colgrove (36-4) faced South Sioux City’s Darrius Helms (22-19) in his first match. Colgrove gained the upper hand within the opening 40 seconds and pinned Helms in 1:42.

Colgrove then faced Beatrice’s Torrance Keehn (27-4) in the quarterfinals. Both decorated wrestlers appeared in state title matches in 2021. Colgrove placed second at 160 pounds and Keehn finished second at 170 pounds.

Colgrove snapped a scoreless tie with an escape at the 1:25 mark of the second period. Keehn began the third period in the down position, and Colgrove kept him in that spot for most of the way. Keehn scored two points with 15 seconds left to claim a 2-1 victory.

Adkins (32-7) took on Hank Hudson of Boone Central (32-10) in the opening round. Adkins advanced to the quarterfinals by pinning Hudson in 3:21.

Adkins then faced Waverly opponent Wyatt Fanning (33-5) in his second match. Fanning led 4-2 after the first period and collected a pin at the 2:42 mark.

All six Blue Devils will continue action Friday in consolation matches.

