PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth volleyball athletes wrote the first chapters of their season story this week with four matches against area opponents.
Plattsmouth 3, Omaha Gross 1
The Blue Devils started their campaign Thursday night with a dramatic victory over Omaha Gross. Plattsmouth stopped the Cougars 28-26, 25-27, 26-24, 25-21 in the OGHS gym.
Plattsmouth gained the upper hand in the match with strong serving. The team finished 98-of-102 from the line and had five aces. PHS kept Omaha Gross out of sync on multiple rallies with pinpoint serving.
Chloe Sabatka helped Plattsmouth’s offense with ten kills on 20 swings. She went 21-of-22 serving with one ace, made three solo blocks, pocketed six digs and had 18 serve receptions.
Alyssa Bock anchored the back row with 31 serve receptions and 20 digs. She also posted a 22-of-22 serving performance. Savanna Berger tallied eight kills, five solo blocks and one ace, and Kennedy Miller collected seven kills, seven solo blocks and two digs.
Mackenzie Caba generated seven kills and Lexi Schroeder had eight digs and ten serve receptions. Taylor Caba posted one ace, one solo block, 11 digs and 15 assists, and Rylee Hellbusch made 14 assists, one ace and four digs. Katie Rathman went 11-of-11 serving with one ace and Sydney Hobscheidt had four solo blocks and seven serve receptions.
Plattsmouth 2, Raymond Central 0
PHS athletes began the Plattsmouth Invite on Saturday morning with a 25-11, 25-14 victory over Raymond Central. The Blue Devils held the Mustangs to a negative hitting percentage and made seven solo blocks.
Berger keyed Plattsmouth’s scoring attack with five kills. Sabatka tallied three kills, one ace, five digs and three serve receptions, and Hobscheidt collected three kills, two solo blocks and two digs.
Hellbusch ended the match with seven assists and one ace and Taylor Caba had five assists, one kill and one solo block. Miller posted one kill, two solo blocks and two digs and Bock generated 11 digs and eight serve receptions.
Lexie Hill made seven digs and four serve receptions, Mackenzie Caba had two solo blocks and Rathman and Katie Torres each saw court time.
Norris 2, Plattsmouth 0
Norris stopped the Blue Devils 25-12, 25-17 in the tournament semifinals. The Titans kept most of Plattsmouth’s attacks from reaching the court with stout defense. Norris finished with 39 digs and surrendered eight kills. Senior Maddie Clauss led the way with 17 digs in the back row.
Sabatka ended the match with 19 serve receptions, four digs and one kill. Berger produced five kills and one solo block and Taylor Caba had two kills, one ace and three assists. Hellbusch pocketed two assists and seven digs and Bock made nine digs and eight serve receptions.
Rathman went 10-of-10 serving with two aces and Schroeder tallied six digs and six serve receptions. Hobscheidt, Miller, Mackenzie Caba, Torres, Hill and Renae Mixan all saw court time for the Blue Devils.
Seward 2, Plattsmouth 1
Seward edged PHS 16-25, 25-14, 25-21 in the third-place match. Plattsmouth finished the contest with 14 solo blocks, 69 digs and 49 serve receptions.
Sabatka collected seven kills on 12 swings for a .583 hitting percentage. She added two solo blocks, 12 digs and 14 serve receptions. Bock finished with a double-double of 15 digs and 17 serve receptions, and Hellbusch tallied 12 assists, nine digs and one kill.
Schroeder helped the PHS defense with 14 digs and seven serve receptions, and Berger posted five kills and five solo blocks. Taylor Caba tallied three kills, six digs and five assists. She also went 12-of-12 from the service line with three aces.
Hobscheidt collected two kills and three solo blocks, Torres made five digs, nine serve receptions and two solo blocks and Mackenzie Caba made one solo block. Hill went 16-of-16 serving and Rathman finished 7-of-7 serving with one ace.