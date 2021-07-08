Blue Devils bounce past Omaha Concordia

OMAHA – Plattsmouth baseball players celebrated in their dugouts Wednesday night after dominating Omaha Concordia.

The Blue Devils traveled to Omaha for a Junior Legion matchup. Plattsmouth returned to Cass County with a 16-0 victory.

Plattsmouth changed the complexion of the game in the final two frames. The teams battled through three scoreless innings before Plattsmouth found a winning rhythm at the plate. The Blue Devils posted eight runs in the fourth inning and copied the feat in the fifth.

Clayton Mayfield highlighted Plattsmouth’s offense with two hits and three runs batted in. Eli Horner posted two hits and Gage Olsen had one hit, one walk and one RBI. Rally Groteleuchen and Gabe Villamonte each walked once and Tyler Demboski drove in one run.

Villamonte, Dylan Eby and Parker Aughenbaugh pitched for Plattsmouth. They limited Omaha Concordia to two hits in the five-inning contest.

Plattsmouth 000 88 – 16 12 3

Omaha Concordia 000 00 – 0 2 7

