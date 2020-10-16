Blue Devils bring home district honors

Wooten used his calm demeanor to overcome early adversity in the race. An opponent accidentally tripped him in the first 250 meters and he fell to the ground. He picked himself up and recovered enough to get back into the top ten spots after the first mile. He moved ahead the rest of the way and nearly caught Omaha Skutt’s McCoy Haussler and Elkhorn’s Luke Coltvet at the finish line.

“Kaleb did an incredible job,” Nott said. “When you think about what happened it could have been pretty hard to recover from, but he did a great job of staying focused and making the best of the situation.”

Dix (17:49.55, 8th), Moss (17:58.35, 11th), Zitek (18:01.13, 13th) and Kalagias (18:45.26, 21st) competed in their first district races. Dix, Moss and Zitek earned district medals and Kalagias continued his late-season surge. Kalagias posted the second-best time of his career and broke the 19:00 mark for the fourth time this year.

Plattsmouth had five district medalists for the second straight year. Wooten and Campin joined Stockton Graham, C.J. Wiseman and Caleb Davis in the top 15 spots of last season’s race.

The 2020 team became just the fourth PHS squad since 1992 to have five district medalists. Plattsmouth also accomplished the feat in 1996, 2015 and 2019.