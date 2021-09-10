Blue Devils bring home medals from WHS Invite

WAHOO – Plattsmouth runners enjoyed a successful trip outside of Cass County on Thursday with multiple medals at Lake Wanahoo.
The Blue Devils joined athletes from across eastern Nebraska at the Wahoo Invite. Both PHS teams finished third and six girls and boys left the cross country course with awards.
Natalie Briggs helped the Plattsmouth girls with a fourth-place time of 21:28.81. Jolie Dix (10th) and Mila Wehrbein (12th) also secured medals for PHS. Dix crossed the finish line in 22:08.78 and Wehrbein tallied a time of 22:16.29. Jozlyn Barnes (22:44.97, 16th) placed in the top 20 and Ava Nolde and Jolee Wohlers were 37th and 38th.
Carter Moss, Elijah Dix and Sam Campin generated medal-winning efforts for the Plattsmouth boys. Moss placed fifth in 17:29.40, Dix was seventh in 17:44.18 and Campin finished 11th in 18:03.80. Darek Reicks earned 24th place, Alex Lozzi was 46th and Ethan Moore placed 48th.
Blair junior Chloe Schrick (20:35.68) and Platteview sophomore A.J. Raszler (17:00.62) captured first place in their races. Schrick won her title by 22 seconds and Raszler crossed the tape nearly 12 seconds ahead of the field.
Girls Team Results
Blair 22, Platteview 37, Plattsmouth 41, Schuyler 73, Columbus Scotus 97, Wahoo 101, Ralston 105, Boys Town 128, Ashland-Greenwood 146, Columbus Lakeview, Bishop Neumann, Raymond Central no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Chloe Schrick (BLA) 20:35.68, 2) Olivia Lawrence (PLV) 20:57.70, 3) Isabel Clarke (PLV) 21:06.96, 4) Natalie Briggs (PLT) 21:28.81, 5) Lydia Stewart (PLV) 21:40.53, 6) Hailey Amandus (BLA) 21:58.35, 7) Kaitlynn Amandus (BLA) 21:58.38, 8) Allie Czapla (BLA) 22:00.45, 9) Marisol Deanda (SCH) 22:05.69, 10) Jolie Dix (PLT) 22:08.78, 11) Raquel Skerston (RAL) 22:09.42, 12) Mila Wehrbein (PLT) 22:16.29, 13) Reece Quinlivan (BTO) 22:18.66, 14) Sophia Baedke (BLA) 22:28.03, 15) Isabelle Zelazny (NEU) 22:36.97
Plattsmouth Results
Natalie Briggs 21:28.81 (4th), Jolie Dix 22:08.78 (10th), Mila Wehrbein 22:16.29 (12th), Jozlyn Barnes 22:44.97 (16th), Ava Nolde 26:29.54 (37th), Jolee Wohlers 26:29.57 (38th)
Boys Team Results
Elkhorn Mount Michael 31, Blair 33, Plattsmouth 47, Wahoo 84, Omaha Roncalli 114, Columbus Scotus 120, Schuyler 127, Platteview 131, Bishop Neumann 160, Raymond Central 182, Boys Town 188, Ashland-Greenwood 216, Ralston 229, Columbus Lakeview 283
Top 15 Results
1) A.J. Raszler (PLV) 17:00.62, 2) Dawson Fricke (BLA) 17:12.31, 3) Gus Lampe (RCI) 17:26.60, 4) Max McCoy (EMM) 17:28.73, 5) Carter Moss (PLT) 17:29.40, 6) Jude Storch (EMM) 17:36.59, 7) Elijah Dix (PLT) 17:44.18, 8) Mark Schroll (EMM) 17:47.85, 9) Nick Wayman (BLA) 17:47.86, 10) Nolan Slominski (BLA) 18:01.99, 11) Sam Campin (PLT) 18:03.80, 12) Zyler Wyman (BLA) 18:12.09, 13) Finn Murphy (EMM) 18:13.32, 14) Calin O’Grady (BLA) 18:23.98, 15) Zac Keeling (BLA) 18:30.72