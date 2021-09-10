Blue Devils bring home medals from WHS Invite

WAHOO – Plattsmouth runners enjoyed a successful trip outside of Cass County on Thursday with multiple medals at Lake Wanahoo.

The Blue Devils joined athletes from across eastern Nebraska at the Wahoo Invite. Both PHS teams finished third and six girls and boys left the cross country course with awards.

Natalie Briggs helped the Plattsmouth girls with a fourth-place time of 21:28.81. Jolie Dix (10th) and Mila Wehrbein (12th) also secured medals for PHS. Dix crossed the finish line in 22:08.78 and Wehrbein tallied a time of 22:16.29. Jozlyn Barnes (22:44.97, 16th) placed in the top 20 and Ava Nolde and Jolee Wohlers were 37th and 38th.

Carter Moss, Elijah Dix and Sam Campin generated medal-winning efforts for the Plattsmouth boys. Moss placed fifth in 17:29.40, Dix was seventh in 17:44.18 and Campin finished 11th in 18:03.80. Darek Reicks earned 24th place, Alex Lozzi was 46th and Ethan Moore placed 48th.

Blair junior Chloe Schrick (20:35.68) and Platteview sophomore A.J. Raszler (17:00.62) captured first place in their races. Schrick won her title by 22 seconds and Raszler crossed the tape nearly 12 seconds ahead of the field.

Girls Team Results