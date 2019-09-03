PLATTSMOUTH – Throughout most of their season opener against the Blair Bears, the Plattsmouth Blue Devils seemed to be in control. Entering the final period, Plattsmouth was ahead 14-0 with clear momentum in the third quarter that featured a touchdown and blocking a Blair field goal try.
But in the final 12 minutes, the Bears began growling and eventually tied the game late forcing overtime.
From there, the Bears continued their own momentum by scoring the first time having the ball followed by a defensive stop of Plattsmouth’s response for a 21-14 Blair win.
“We knew Blair was a good team,” said Plattsmouth head coach Bob Dzuris afterwards.
Indeed, the Bears had a 7-4 record last year that included a victory in the Class B playoffs. They entered Friday’s game ranked in the top five among Class B schools.
Plattsmouth, meanwhile, was hoping to start 2019 on a positive note after last year’s 3-6 mark.
It began that way as the Blue Devils took the opening kickoff and marched from their own 34-yard line to paydirt with the score coming on a 23-yard pass from senior Hunter Adkins to junior Adam Eggert. The PAT was good and the 7-0 score remained through the first half.
“It was a good drive to start the game,” Dzuris said later on that opening score.
In the third quarter, senior Connor Pohlmeier intercepted a Blair pass setting up the offense near the Bears’ Red Zone.
Plattsmouth’s drive for a score was aided by a pass interference call against Blair. Adkins scored from the 1 and the Blue Devils led 14-0.
Blair responded by moving to the Plattsmouth 10-yard line, but a quarterback sack moved the ball back 10 yards.
Eventually, the Bears tried a field goal, but it was blocked.
That, however, was really the last time Plattsmouth fans had much to cheer about, for the Bears offense began moving with authority in the fourth quarter.
In particular, it was Dexter Larsen who would cause much damage with his running and pass catching.
The junior running back scored on an 11-yard run with less than eight minutes to go, then followed with a 10-yard scamper with 1:44 remaining.
The PATs from both scores were successful and regulation ended in a 14-14 tie.
In overtime, senior Gavin Acker caught a 10-yard pass from fellow senior Jason Stewart for the quick lead. Plattsmouth failed to score on its possession giving the Bears the win.
“We didn’t tackle well,” Dzuris said.
He also praised Blair’s conditioning.
“They were in better shape.”
As far as team statistics, Blair passed for 214 yards and gained 120 yards on the ground. Meanwhile, Plattsmouth passed for 79 yards and had 93 yards on the ground.
Individually, Larsen was the big gainer for either team running 22 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns and catching five passes for 64 yards. Stewart completed 18 of 24 passing attempts for 188 yards.
For Plattsmouth, Adkins completed four of nine passing attempts for 79 yards. He also ran for 13 yards.
Pohlmeier rushed for 78 yards on 21 carries.
Eggert caught three passes for 50 yards, including a touchdown.
On defense, sophomore Christian Meneses had nine solo tackles and four assists for a total of 13, while Adkins had five solos and four assists for a total of nine. Junior Rece Baker had five solo tackles. Three players, Oscar Hinton, Brayden Zaliauskas and Eggert, each had three solo tackles.
Pohlmeier had two interceptions and returned them for a total of 20 yards.
Blair 0 0 0 14 7 - 21
Plattsmouth 7 0 7 0 0 - 14
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
PLT – Eggert 23 pass from Adkins (Prokupek kick)
3rd Quarter
PLT – Adkins 1 run (Prokupek kick)
4th Quarter
BLA – Larsen 11 run (Osterhaus kick)
BLA – Larsen 10 run (Osterhaus kick)
Overtime
BLA – Acker 10 pass from Stewart (Osterhaus kick)
The Blue Devils play at Beatrice this week.