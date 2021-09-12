Blue Devils capture awards at area meet

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes continued their award-winning start to the season Saturday morning with multiple medals in a large meet.

The Blue Devils traveled to Iowa Western Community College for the Council Bluffs Lewis Central Invite. The Plattsmouth girls and boys teams each finished third in a meet filled with Iowa schools. The PHS girls scored 72 points and the Plattsmouth boys posted 74 points in their races.

Four Plattsmouth girls returned to Nebraska with medals. Natalie Briggs led the Blue Devils with a seventh-place time of 22:22.08. Jolie Dix (23:08.79, 11th), Jozlyn Barnes (23:09.52, 12th) and Mila Wehrbein (23:13.64, 14th) also placed in the top 15. Ava Nolde, Emily Macias and Jolee Wohlers added varsity times.

Three Plattsmouth boys earned spots in the awards ceremony after their race. Carter Moss (17:58.18, 4th), Elijah Dix (17:59.66, 5th) and Sam Campin (18:56.11, 13th) brought home medals. Alex Lozzi, Darek Reicks, Ethan Moore and Riley Moore joined their teammates in the varsity event.

Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman (20:15.87) won her individual title by more than 45 seconds. Council Bluffs Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn (16:58.33) claimed the boys championship by nearly 30 seconds.