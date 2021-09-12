Blue Devils capture awards at area meet

PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth athletes continued their award-winning start to the season Saturday morning with multiple medals in a large meet.
The Blue Devils traveled to Iowa Western Community College for the Council Bluffs Lewis Central Invite. The Plattsmouth girls and boys teams each finished third in a meet filled with Iowa schools. The PHS girls scored 72 points and the Plattsmouth boys posted 74 points in their races.
Four Plattsmouth girls returned to Nebraska with medals. Natalie Briggs led the Blue Devils with a seventh-place time of 22:22.08. Jolie Dix (23:08.79, 11th), Jozlyn Barnes (23:09.52, 12th) and Mila Wehrbein (23:13.64, 14th) also placed in the top 15. Ava Nolde, Emily Macias and Jolee Wohlers added varsity times.
Three Plattsmouth boys earned spots in the awards ceremony after their race. Carter Moss (17:58.18, 4th), Elijah Dix (17:59.66, 5th) and Sam Campin (18:56.11, 13th) brought home medals. Alex Lozzi, Darek Reicks, Ethan Moore and Riley Moore joined their teammates in the varsity event.
Harlan’s Lindsey Sonderman (20:15.87) won her individual title by more than 45 seconds. Council Bluffs Lewis Central’s Ethan Eichhorn (16:58.33) claimed the boys championship by nearly 30 seconds.
Girls Team Results
Glenwood 43, Harlan 44, Plattsmouth 72, Tri-Center Neola 125, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 132, Council Bluffs St. Albert 136, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 174, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 199, Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tennant-Walnut 217, Heartland Christian, Treynor, Underwood no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Lindsey Sonderman (HLN) 20:15.87, 2) Kaia Bieker (HLN) 21:03.11, 3) Madelyn Berglund (GLN) 21:42.79, 4) Tyler Tingley (CBSA) 21:56.97, 5) Rachel Mullennax (GLN) 22:04.43, 6) Breckyn Petersen (GLN) 22:09.21, 7) Natalie Briggs (PLT) 22:22.08, 8) Riley Wiese (GLN) 22:31.59, 9) Ellie Gross (HLN) 22:36.01, 10) Grace Steinmetz (HRT) 22:43.20, 11) Jolie Dix (PLT) 23:08.79, 12) Jozlyn Barnes (PLT) 23:09.52, 13) Maya Humlicek (CBLC) 23:10.78, 14) Mila Wehrbein (PLT) 23:13.64, 15) Jenna Gessert (HLN) 23:15.03
Plattsmouth Varsity Results
Natalie Briggs 22:22.08 (7th), Jolie Dix 23:08.79 (11th), Jozlyn Barnes 23:09.52 (12th), Mila Wehrbein 23:13.64 (14th), Ava Nolde 25:25.60 (32nd), Emily Macias 25:57.50 (37th), Jolee Wohlers 26:31.59 (44th)
Plattsmouth Junior Varsity Results
Faith Markham 36:29.40 (37th)
Boys Team Results
Glenwood 57, Council Bluffs Lewis Central 66, Plattsmouth 74, Council Bluffs St. Albert 110, Harlan 115, Treynor 151, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 165, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 216, Heartland Christian 220, Tri-Center Neola 229, Avoca-Hancock-Shelby-Tennant-Walnut, Underwood no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Ethan Eichhorn (CBLC) 16:58.33, 2) Colin Lillie (CBSA) 17:27.63, 3) Bryant Keller (GLN) 17:36.77, 4) Carter Moss (PLT) 17:58.18, 5) Elijah Dix (PLT) 17:59.66, 6) Tyler Shelton (HLN) 18:06.34, 7) Liam Hays (GLN) 18:11.79, 8) Cole Dooley (TRN) 18:18.70, 9) Kade Diercks (CBLC) 18:26.64, 10) Dillon Anderson (GLN) 18:28.27, 11) Bryce Patten (UND) 18:31.50, 12) Roi Soriano (CBTJ) 18:49.38, 13) Sam Campin (PLT) 18:56.11, 14) Nicholas Milner (HRT) 18:56.20, 15) Mason Yochum (TRN) 19:08.77
Plattsmouth Varsity Results
Carter Moss 17:58.18 (4th), Elijah Dix 17:59.66 (5th), Sam Campin 18:56.11 (13th), Alex Lozzi 19:49.92 (27th), Darek Reicks 19:57.93 (28th), Ethan Moore 20:38.94 (34th), Riley Moore 20:48.98 (38th)