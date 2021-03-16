Blue Devils capture conference honors

BEATRICE – Four Plattsmouth girls learned this week that they had earned league recognition for their work on the basketball court.
Trailblazer Conference coaches released their selections for All-TBC squads. Coaches chose players for first team, second team and honorable mention awards.
Plattsmouth senior Kennedy Miller earned a spot on the league’s second team. She led the Blue Devils in multiple categories during the year. She posted team-best marks in total points (167), field goals (59), free throws (47), rebounds (154) and blocks (20).
Miller grabbed 54 offensive and 100 defensive rebounds in the paint. She had six double-doubles during the year and added 21 assists, 25 steals and 38 pass deflections. She ended her varsity career with 242 points, 230 rebounds, 36 assists and 24 blocks.
Plattsmouth senior Rylee Hellbusch and juniors Lyndsey Caba and Jessica Meisinger were selected for the honorable mention squad.
Hellbusch was second on the team in both points (82) and rebounds (88). She led the Blue Devils in field-goal percentage (37.5) and collected 14 assists, 13 steals, 24 pass deflections and one block. She grabbed 33 offensive and 55 defensive boards for Plattsmouth.
Caba finished the season with 73 points, 78 rebounds, 25 assists, 30 steals and two blocks. She led the Blue Devils with 62 pass deflections and hauled in 14 offensive and 64 defensive rebounds.
Meisinger guided the Blue Devils with 30 assists as Plattsmouth’s point guard. She made a team-best 35 steals and posted 74 points, 67 rebounds, four blocks and 49 pass deflections. She produced 17 offensive and 50 defensive rebounds.
2021 All-Trailblazer Conference Girls Basketball Selections
First Team
Mak Hatcliff – Beatrice – Senior
Nevaeh Martinez – Beatrice – Senior
Ally Kuhl – Platteview – Senior
Alexis Hoover – Nebraska City – Senior
Autumn Iversen – Wahoo – Sophomore
Second Team
Chelsea Leners – Beatrice – Junior
Baylee Tex – Platteview – Freshman
Kennedy Miller – Plattsmouth – Senior
Karley Golladay – Wahoo – Junior
Kelsie Sears – Wahoo – Senior
Honorable Mention
Morgan Mahoney – Beatrice – Junior
Hailey Schaaf – Beatrice – Senior
Riley Schwisow – Beatrice – Sophomore
Katherine Luther – Nebraska City – Senior
Madi Mitchell – Nebraska City – Senior
Kyra Gray – Platteview – Senior
Natasha Metzger – Platteview – Junior
Kate Roseland – Platteview – Freshman
Lyndsey Caba – Plattsmouth – Junior
Rylee Hellbusch – Plattsmouth – Senior
Jessica Meisinger – Plattsmouth – Junior
Kamille Adler – Ralston – Junior
Alex Johnson – Ralston – Junior
Nevaeh Sanders – Ralston – Junior
Kharissa Eddie – Wahoo – Senior
Toni Greenfield – Wahoo – Senior
Taylor Luben – Wahoo – Junior