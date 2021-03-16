Blue Devils capture conference honors

BEATRICE – Four Plattsmouth girls learned this week that they had earned league recognition for their work on the basketball court.

Trailblazer Conference coaches released their selections for All-TBC squads. Coaches chose players for first team, second team and honorable mention awards.

Plattsmouth senior Kennedy Miller earned a spot on the league’s second team. She led the Blue Devils in multiple categories during the year. She posted team-best marks in total points (167), field goals (59), free throws (47), rebounds (154) and blocks (20).

Miller grabbed 54 offensive and 100 defensive rebounds in the paint. She had six double-doubles during the year and added 21 assists, 25 steals and 38 pass deflections. She ended her varsity career with 242 points, 230 rebounds, 36 assists and 24 blocks.

Plattsmouth senior Rylee Hellbusch and juniors Lyndsey Caba and Jessica Meisinger were selected for the honorable mention squad.

Hellbusch was second on the team in both points (82) and rebounds (88). She led the Blue Devils in field-goal percentage (37.5) and collected 14 assists, 13 steals, 24 pass deflections and one block. She grabbed 33 offensive and 55 defensive boards for Plattsmouth.