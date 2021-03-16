 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blue Devils capture conference honors
View Comments

Blue Devils capture conference honors

{{featured_button_text}}
2020-21 All-TBC Girls Basketball Selections from Cass County

BEATRICE – Four Plattsmouth girls learned this week that they had earned league recognition for their work on the basketball court.

Trailblazer Conference coaches released their selections for All-TBC squads. Coaches chose players for first team, second team and honorable mention awards.

Plattsmouth senior Kennedy Miller earned a spot on the league’s second team. She led the Blue Devils in multiple categories during the year. She posted team-best marks in total points (167), field goals (59), free throws (47), rebounds (154) and blocks (20).

Miller grabbed 54 offensive and 100 defensive rebounds in the paint. She had six double-doubles during the year and added 21 assists, 25 steals and 38 pass deflections. She ended her varsity career with 242 points, 230 rebounds, 36 assists and 24 blocks.

Plattsmouth senior Rylee Hellbusch and juniors Lyndsey Caba and Jessica Meisinger were selected for the honorable mention squad.

Hellbusch was second on the team in both points (82) and rebounds (88). She led the Blue Devils in field-goal percentage (37.5) and collected 14 assists, 13 steals, 24 pass deflections and one block. She grabbed 33 offensive and 55 defensive boards for Plattsmouth.

Caba finished the season with 73 points, 78 rebounds, 25 assists, 30 steals and two blocks. She led the Blue Devils with 62 pass deflections and hauled in 14 offensive and 64 defensive rebounds.

Meisinger guided the Blue Devils with 30 assists as Plattsmouth’s point guard. She made a team-best 35 steals and posted 74 points, 67 rebounds, four blocks and 49 pass deflections. She produced 17 offensive and 50 defensive rebounds.

2021 All-Trailblazer Conference Girls Basketball Selections

First Team

Mak Hatcliff – Beatrice – Senior

Nevaeh Martinez – Beatrice – Senior

Ally Kuhl – Platteview – Senior

Alexis Hoover – Nebraska City – Senior

Autumn Iversen – Wahoo – Sophomore

Second Team

Chelsea Leners – Beatrice – Junior

Baylee Tex – Platteview – Freshman

Kennedy Miller – Plattsmouth – Senior

Karley Golladay – Wahoo – Junior

Kelsie Sears – Wahoo – Senior

Honorable Mention

Morgan Mahoney – Beatrice – Junior

Hailey Schaaf – Beatrice – Senior

Riley Schwisow – Beatrice – Sophomore

Katherine Luther – Nebraska City – Senior

Madi Mitchell – Nebraska City – Senior

Kyra Gray – Platteview – Senior

Natasha Metzger – Platteview – Junior

Kate Roseland – Platteview – Freshman

Lyndsey Caba – Plattsmouth – Junior

Rylee Hellbusch – Plattsmouth – Senior

Jessica Meisinger – Plattsmouth – Junior

Kamille Adler – Ralston – Junior

Alex Johnson – Ralston – Junior

Nevaeh Sanders – Ralston – Junior

Kharissa Eddie – Wahoo – Senior

Toni Greenfield – Wahoo – Senior

Taylor Luben – Wahoo – Junior

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News