LINCOLN – Plattsmouth runners blazed successful trails Friday afternoon during a meet at Pioneers Park in Lincoln.
The Blue Devils competed against teams from across eastern Nebraska in the Ken Adkisson Vikes Invite. The Waverly-sponsored meet featured a variety of Class B and C schools and multiple returning state medalists. PHS head coach Todd Nott said he was pleased with the results.
“Great efforts today in the heat and wind and some illness floating amongst the team,” Nott said. “With the right attitudes both teams are on track to do some even more special things in October.”
Madison Nelson (11th, 22:39.61) guided the Plattsmouth girls with a medal-winning run. She secured the best time of her career on the course. She cut more than three minutes off her run at Pioneers Park last year.
Stockton Graham (2nd, 17:17.30) and C.J. Wiseman (14th, 18:31.76) both won medals for the PHS boys. Graham chopped his time by 34 seconds from a year ago. He claimed his fourth medal of the season.
Wiseman continued his medal-winning work this fall. He appeared in an awards ceremony for the third straight meet.
Nott said he was proud of the Blue Devils for their willingness to absorb life lessons as well. He said they had been positive ambassadors for Plattsmouth both at the park and on the bus ride home.
“It’s really pretty cool how the entire team pitches in to clean up camp at the end of a meet,” Nott said. “I really appreciate the ownership that you all take in the program. Along those same lines after we were all out of the bus tonight and the bus driver had done a walk-through, she yelled out to me with a big smile, ‘They left the bus spotless. That doesn’t happen with some of the teams.’ So once again, thank you!”
Girls Team Results
Elkhorn 10, Norris 54, Ralston 60, Waverly 66, Beatrice 68, Plattsmouth 80, Crete 117, Palmyra 150, Omaha Bryan, Syracuse, York no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Maddie Yardley (ELK) 20:36.13, 2) Taylor Grasz (ELK) 21:16.04, 3) Grace Lamski (ELK) 21:28.97, 4) Abby Metschke (ELK) 21:31.37, 5) Raquel Skerston (RAL) 21:35.01, 6) Jayden Harrington (RAL) 21:47.81, 7) Corinne Mead (ELK) 22:05.00, 8) Hannah Susie (NOR) 22:14.96, 9) Ellie Wilkinson (SYR) 22:30.04, 10) Veronica Pinkerton (BEA) 22:37.34, 11) Madison Nelson (PLT) 22:39.61, 12) Libby Gourlay (NOR) 22:54.56, 13) Grace Lange (WAV) 22:58.93, 14) Trinity Eichenberger (BEA) 23:11.76, 15) Isabel Stewart (OBR) 23:22.67
You have free articles remaining.
Plattsmouth Varsity Results
Madison Nelson 22:39.61 (11th), Sophia Wehrbein 24:06.77 (21st), Jozlyn Barnes 24:46.27 (25th), Sydney Nelson 25:18.60 (31st), Natalie Briggs 26:40.23 (36th), McKenzie Mott 30:12.93 (43rd)
Plattsmouth Junior Varsity Results
Betsy Barr 33:12.54 (60th)
Boys Team Results
Norris 32, Elkhorn Mount Michael 43, Plattsmouth 56, York 67, Elkhorn 82, Waverly 91, Ralston 112, Omaha Bryan 129, Beatrice 165, Crete 166, Palmyra 212, Syracuse 244
Top 15 Results
1) Zachary VanBrocklin (NOR) 17:02.85, 2) Stockton Graham (PLT) 17:17.30, 3) Zachary Pittman (NOR) 17:27.63, 4) Dean Erdkamp (YRK) 17:40.48, 5) Luke Coltvet (ELK) 17:46.12, 6) Noble Valerio-Boster (RAL) 17:50.86, 7) Jack Sorensen (EMM) 18:04.49, 8) Francisco Barajas (OBR) 18:14.05, 9) Conrad Schroeder (WAV) 18:19.15, 10) Seneca Hornung-Scherr (NOR) 18:20.10, 11) Sam Wooten (EMM) 18:22.65, 12) John Schroll (EMM) 18:24.14, 13) Cameron Mallisee (EMM) 18:31.64, 14) C.J. Wiseman (PLT) 18:31.76, 15) Michael Grigsby (ELK) 18:33.90
Plattsmouth Varsity Results
Stockton Graham 17:17.30 (2nd), C.J. Wiseman 18:31.76 (14th), Sam Campin 18:35.84 (16th), Caleb Davis 19:13.36 (24th), Hunter Smith 19:14.80 (27th), Jacob Zitek 20:47.60 (52nd)
Plattsmouth Junior Varsity Results
Carter Moss 20:24.80 (7th), Jude Wehrbein 20:32.77 (9th), Darek Reicks 21:49.34 (29th), Ethan Moore 21:58.64 (32nd), Bryce Neuin 22:21.42 (49th), Ian Kalagias 22:31.42 (54th)