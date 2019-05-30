PLATTSMOUTH – Four Plattsmouth baseball players have earned postseason recognition for their efforts in the 2019 campaign.
Eastern Midlands Conference coaches selected seniors Jacob Davis and Nathan Konkler and sophomores Aaronn Aho and Adam Eggert for league awards. Eggert was a member of the All-EMC Team and Aho, Davis and Konkler were honorable mention selections.
Eggert helped the Blue Devils in multiple categories on offense. He batted .328 with a team-best 21 hits and drove in ten runs. He drilled three doubles, drew nine walks, stole seven bases and had a .411 on-base percentage. He also rose to the top of all-time Plattsmouth charts with 20 runs scored.
Eggert had a .979 fielding percentage with 38 defensive putouts and eight defensive assists. He went 4-1 on the mound with a 2.14 earned run average in nine appearances. He allowed 38 hits and eight walks and had 50 strikeouts.
Eggert set program-best marks in a pair of pitching categories. He became Plattsmouth’s all-time leader in both season strikeouts (50) and victories (4).
Aho batted .351 with 20 hits, 13 RBI, seven doubles, one triple and nine walks. He posted a .441 on-base percentage and a .994 fielding percentage. He made 126 defensive putouts and 27 defensive assists.
Aho climbed to the top of all-time PHS lists in both doubles (7) and defensive putouts (126).
Davis made 12 appearances on the mound and went 1-1 with a 2.97 earned run average. He registered 46 strikeouts and allowed 29 hits and 17 walks. He produced a .974 fielding percentage with 32 defensive putouts and five defensive assists.
Davis batted .259 with seven hits, four RBI and three runs scored. He drew eight walks and posted a .444 on-base percentage.
Konkler batted .316 with 18 hits, 19 RBI, ten runs scored, five doubles and one home run. He drew three walks and compiled a .333 on-base percentage.
Konkler struck out 18 batters and allowed 23 hits on the mound. He made 17 putouts and three defensive assists from his spot in center field.
Plattsmouth finished the spring campaign 8-12 overall and 1-5 in league play. The team advanced to the semifinals of the District B-3 Tournament.
2019 All-Eastern Midlands Conference Baseball Selections
Cooper Prososki – Bennington – Senior
Nick Bohn – Bennington – Junior
Kyler Essink – Bennington – Junior
Wyatt Knuston-Smith – Bennington – Junior
Colton Smith – Bennington – Junior
Colin Quick – Blair – Junior
Trey Frahm – Elkhorn – Junior
Kyler Randazzo – Elkhorn – Sophomore
Ben Coldiron – Gretna – Senior
Quinn Mason – Gretna – Senior
Caden Opfer – Gretna – Senior
Tyler Levy – Nebraska City – Senior
Jordan Williams – Nebraska City – Junior
Joe Osborn – Norris – Senior
Joel Benes – Norris – Junior
Evan Bennett – Norris – Junior
Adam Eggert – Plattsmouth – Sophomore
Nolan Brown – Waverly – Senior
Rhett Jordon – Waverly – Senior
Jonah Reiser – Waverly – Senior
Treyton Kozal – Waverly – Junior
2019 All-Eastern Midlands Conference Baseball Honorable Mention Selections
Ethan Harding – Bennington – Senior
Peyton Schuman – Bennington – Senior
Anthony Comfort – Bennington – Junior
Cody Flynn – Bennington – Junior
Rylan Wallingford – Bennington – Junior
A.J. Bilslend – Blair – Senior
Jack Nielsen – Blair – Senior
Grant Rosenbaum – Blair – Senior
Auggie Rasmussen – Blair – Junior
Jason Stewart – Blair – Junior
Dex Larsen – Blair – Sophomore
Mitch Kahre – Elkhorn – Senior
Parker Lange – Elkhorn – Senior
Kyler Beekman – Elkhorn – Junior
Brayden Bock – Elkhorn – Junior
Drew Christo – Elkhorn – Sophomore
Malakai Vetock – Elkhorn – Sophomore
Aiden Young – Elkhorn – Sophomore
Zach DeVine – Gretna – Senior
Trent Fahey – Nebraska City – Senior
Bryce Grimm – Gretna – Senior
Blake Grimm – Gretna – Senior
Bryant Jeary – Gretna – Senior
Bryce Levy – Nebraska City – Senior
Jacob Shannon – Nebraska City – Senior
Quintin Holman – Nebraska City – Junior
Eli Southard – Nebraska City – Junior
Cade Argo – Norris – Senior
Colson Hestermann – Norris – Senior
Connor Price – Norris – Junior
Jacob Davis – Plattsmouth – Senior
Nathan Konkler – Plattsmouth – Senior
Aaronn Aho – Plattsmouth – Sophomore
Jay Adams – Waverly – Senior
Ben Carter – Waverly – Senior
Easton Hovelsrud – Waverly – Senior
Thatcher Kozal – Waverly – Senior
Sawyer Schroder – Waverly – Senior
Maverick Wylder – Waverly – Senior
Ethan Kastens – Waverly – Junior
Ian Lanik – Waverly – Junior
Ian Steinmeyer –Waverly – Junior
Zane Schawang – Waverly – Sophomore