2019 All-Eastern Midlands Conference Baseball Selections from Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – Four Plattsmouth baseball players have earned postseason recognition for their efforts in the 2019 campaign.

Eastern Midlands Conference coaches selected seniors Jacob Davis and Nathan Konkler and sophomores Aaronn Aho and Adam Eggert for league awards. Eggert was a member of the All-EMC Team and Aho, Davis and Konkler were honorable mention selections.

Eggert helped the Blue Devils in multiple categories on offense. He batted .328 with a team-best 21 hits and drove in ten runs. He drilled three doubles, drew nine walks, stole seven bases and had a .411 on-base percentage. He also rose to the top of all-time Plattsmouth charts with 20 runs scored.

Eggert had a .979 fielding percentage with 38 defensive putouts and eight defensive assists. He went 4-1 on the mound with a 2.14 earned run average in nine appearances. He allowed 38 hits and eight walks and had 50 strikeouts.

Eggert set program-best marks in a pair of pitching categories. He became Plattsmouth’s all-time leader in both season strikeouts (50) and victories (4).

Aho batted .351 with 20 hits, 13 RBI, seven doubles, one triple and nine walks. He posted a .441 on-base percentage and a .994 fielding percentage. He made 126 defensive putouts and 27 defensive assists.

Aho climbed to the top of all-time PHS lists in both doubles (7) and defensive putouts (126).

Davis made 12 appearances on the mound and went 1-1 with a 2.97 earned run average. He registered 46 strikeouts and allowed 29 hits and 17 walks. He produced a .974 fielding percentage with 32 defensive putouts and five defensive assists.

Davis batted .259 with seven hits, four RBI and three runs scored. He drew eight walks and posted a .444 on-base percentage.

Konkler batted .316 with 18 hits, 19 RBI, ten runs scored, five doubles and one home run. He drew three walks and compiled a .333 on-base percentage.

Konkler struck out 18 batters and allowed 23 hits on the mound. He made 17 putouts and three defensive assists from his spot in center field.

Plattsmouth finished the spring campaign 8-12 overall and 1-5 in league play. The team advanced to the semifinals of the District B-3 Tournament.

2019 All-Eastern Midlands Conference Baseball Selections

Cooper Prososki – Bennington – Senior

Nick Bohn – Bennington – Junior

Kyler Essink – Bennington – Junior

Wyatt Knuston-Smith – Bennington – Junior

Colton Smith – Bennington – Junior

Colin Quick – Blair – Junior

Trey Frahm – Elkhorn – Junior

Kyler Randazzo – Elkhorn – Sophomore

Ben Coldiron – Gretna – Senior

Quinn Mason – Gretna – Senior

Caden Opfer – Gretna – Senior

Tyler Levy – Nebraska City – Senior

Jordan Williams – Nebraska City – Junior

Joe Osborn – Norris – Senior

Joel Benes – Norris – Junior

Evan Bennett – Norris – Junior

Adam Eggert – Plattsmouth – Sophomore

Nolan Brown – Waverly – Senior

Rhett Jordon – Waverly – Senior

Jonah Reiser – Waverly – Senior

Treyton Kozal – Waverly – Junior

2019 All-Eastern Midlands Conference Baseball Honorable Mention Selections

Ethan Harding – Bennington – Senior

Peyton Schuman – Bennington – Senior

Anthony Comfort – Bennington – Junior

Cody Flynn – Bennington – Junior

Rylan Wallingford – Bennington – Junior

A.J. Bilslend – Blair – Senior

Jack Nielsen – Blair – Senior

Grant Rosenbaum – Blair – Senior

Auggie Rasmussen – Blair – Junior

Jason Stewart – Blair – Junior

Dex Larsen – Blair – Sophomore

Mitch Kahre – Elkhorn – Senior

Parker Lange – Elkhorn – Senior

Kyler Beekman – Elkhorn – Junior

Brayden Bock – Elkhorn – Junior

Drew Christo – Elkhorn – Sophomore

Malakai Vetock – Elkhorn – Sophomore

Aiden Young – Elkhorn – Sophomore

Zach DeVine – Gretna – Senior

Trent Fahey – Nebraska City – Senior

Bryce Grimm – Gretna – Senior

Blake Grimm – Gretna – Senior

Bryant Jeary – Gretna – Senior

Bryce Levy – Nebraska City – Senior

Jacob Shannon – Nebraska City – Senior

Quintin Holman – Nebraska City – Junior

Eli Southard – Nebraska City – Junior

Cade Argo – Norris – Senior

Colson Hestermann – Norris – Senior

Connor Price – Norris – Junior

Jacob Davis – Plattsmouth – Senior

Nathan Konkler – Plattsmouth – Senior

Aaronn Aho – Plattsmouth – Sophomore

Jay Adams – Waverly – Senior

Ben Carter – Waverly – Senior

Easton Hovelsrud – Waverly – Senior

Thatcher Kozal – Waverly – Senior

Sawyer Schroder – Waverly – Senior

Maverick Wylder – Waverly – Senior

Ethan Kastens – Waverly – Junior

Ian Lanik – Waverly – Junior

Ian Steinmeyer –Waverly – Junior

Zane Schawang – Waverly – Sophomore

