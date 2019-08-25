OMAHA – Plattsmouth athletes enjoyed successful experiences on the softball diamond this weekend with a pair of victories over Omaha teams.
The Blue Devils earned third place in the Omaha Bryan Invite. PHS defeated Omaha North and Omaha South and fell to Fremont in the tournament. Plattsmouth improved to 2-2 on the young season.
Plattsmouth 10, Omaha North 3
Plattsmouth soared past Omaha North in the first round Friday afternoon. The team took control of the contest with eight runs in the first inning. PHS added solo runs in both the third and fourth frames to leave Omaha Bryan’s stadium in happy moods.
“Collectively as a team I thought we played pretty well,” Plattsmouth head coach Tabitha Keating said. “We hit well today and we did a good job with our pitching and defense. I was very happy with the effort and energy the girls showed today.
“We’re still trying to figure out who the top nine or ten will be, so we used a lot of players today in different situations. These first few games are going to be key for us in terms of figuring out what our starting lineup will be.”
Omaha North went ahead in the top of the first inning with one run. A.J. Fox ripped a 3-2 pitch to left field and came home on Calle Vaske’s RBI triple to right field.
Plattsmouth responded by sending 12 batters to the plate in the bottom of the inning. Kyleigh Morris, Kaley Clark, Kassidy Fisk, Jennie Gunter, Makayla Cook, Jessica Meisinger, Grace Vandenburgh and Paige Druskis all scored for PHS. Vandenburgh knocked a two-run double to right and Sydni Haugaard, Josie Knust and Druskis all had RBI hits.
“Getting eight runs right away gave us confidence,” Keating said. “It also gave us the opportunity to move players around and see how they would handle different spots on the field. Getting that big lead was helpful not only for this game but for future games as well.”
Omaha North tried to claw its way back into the game in the third. Vaske scored on a RBI single to center from Lexi Graham, and Morgan Peterson touched home plate after Haylea Nolan delivered a RBI single on a 3-2 pitch.
Plattsmouth erased Omaha North’s momentum in the next two frames. Megan Poteet was struck by a pitch in the third inning, and Gunter scored as a courtesy runner on Knust’s line drive to center.
Cook jumpstarted the team’s fourth inning by reaching first base on an infield error. She later raced home on an outfield error.
Cook reached base three times on errors and scored twice, and Knust had one double, two singles, two RBI and one run. Vandenburgh collected one double, one run and two RBI, and Druskis finished with one double, one run and one RBI.
Morris posted two doubles, one RBI and one run and Haugaard had one double and one single. Gunter scored twice, Clark and Fisk each scored once and Meisinger drew two walks and scored once. Poteet was walked and struck by a pitch and Emma Field added one single.
Knust and Poteet shared pitching duties against the Vikings. Knust worked 2 1/3 innings and had two strikeouts. Poteet tossed the final 2 2/3 innings and posted six strikeouts. They limited Omaha North to six hits and three walks.
Omaha North 102 00 – 3 6 4
Plattsmouth 801 1x – 10 10 2
Fremont 10, Plattsmouth 1
Plattsmouth and Fremont met in the tournament semifinals early Saturday afternoon at Omaha Burke. PHS stayed with the Tigers through the first three innings. The Blue Devils posted a solo run in the top of the first and remained within 2-1 entering the fourth.
Fremont raced away from Plattsmouth after that. The team scored six times in the fourth inning and tacked on two runs in the fifth. Fremont finished the game with 13 hits.
Plattsmouth 100 00 – 1 5 3
Fremont 011 62 – 10 13 1
Plattsmouth 10, Omaha South 1
The Blue Devils regrouped with a victory over Omaha South in the third-place game. Plattsmouth held Omaha South to three hits.