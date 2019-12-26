WAHOO – Plattsmouth athletes left Wahoo’s gym in a festive mood this past week with multiple victories on wrestling mats.
The Blue Devils captured fifth place at the Wahoo Invite with 83 points. Fourteen teams from across the eastern half of the state took part in the tournament on Saturday. David City Aquinas (157.5 points), Wahoo (100) and Omaha Westside (92.5) claimed the top three spots in team standings.
Caleb Laney led the Blue Devils with a championship at 145 pounds. He collected his title with pins over Jack Baptista of Friend and Will Franzen of Waverly. Laney improved his season mark to 3-1.
Cameron Aughenbaugh helped Plattsmouth’s cause with a third-place medal at 160 pounds. Dominic Cherek (126), Josh Adkins (132), Hunter Smith (138) and Truett Giles (182) all produced fourth-place honors in their weight brackets.
The Blue Devils will resume their season Jan. 10 and 11 at the Eastern Midlands Conference Duals. All duals will take place at Waverly High School. Matchups will begin at 4 p.m. Jan. 10 and run through the early evening. Tournament action will continue at 10 a.m. Jan. 11.
Team Results
David City Aquinas 157.5, Wahoo 100, Omaha Westside 92.5, Waverly 91.5, Plattsmouth 83, Archbishop Bergan 80, Bishop Neumann 67, Lincoln Pius X 65, Malcolm 59, Ashland-Greenwood 47, East Butler 46, Omaha Concordia/DC West 45, Friend 9, Omaha Gross 7
Plattsmouth Results
120 – Bryce Neuin
Pinned by Hunter Vandenberg (DCA) 1:56, dec. by Josh Urlacher (NEU) 12-5
126 – Dominic Cherek (4th)
Pinned Caden Arps (ABR) 0:29, dec. by Sebastian Lausterer (WAH) 6-3, pinned Kemper Reed (WAV) 1:51, maj. dec. by Josh Spatz (EBT) 14-6
132 – Josh Adkins (4th)
Pinned by Noah Scott (DCA) 2:54, pinned Kayden Jensen (OCN) 3:46, maj. dec. by Luke Andres (LPX) 10-1
138 – Hunter Smith (4th)
Dec. Seth Fairbanks (NEU) 9-7, dec. by Cal Janke (ABR) 9-8, pinned Nathan Upton (AGHS) 1:33, pinned by Seth Fairbanks (NEU) 2:06
145 – Caleb Laney (1st)
Pinned Jack Baptista (FRI) 1:14, pinned Will Franzen (WAV) 0:39
152 – Mathew Zitek
Pinned by Nolan Eller (DCA) 1:56, pinned Christian Cardenas (OGR) 3:43, pinned Mac Boatman (LPX) 0:45, maj. dec. by Gavin Zoucha (MLC) 8-0
160 – Cameron Aughenbaugh (3rd)
Pinned Davis Laursen (MLC) 1:02, pinned by Trey Shanahan (WAH) 3:11, dec. Jacob Vincentini (OWS) 7-5, maj. dec. William Ludacka (OCN) 9-0
182 – Truett Giles (4th)
Pinned Robbie Wilson (WAV) 4:00, pinned by Cole Haberman (OWS) 2:28, pinned Reilly Miller (DCA) 4:08, pinned by Kyle Dolan (LPX) 1:48
285 – Ben Yoder
Pinned by Neil Hartman (OCN) 0:39, pinned Ethan Hegwood (AGHS) 0:35, pinned by Garrett Beeck (LPX) 2:17