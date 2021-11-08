Blue Devils collect conference awards

PLATTSMOUTH – Five Plattsmouth athletes gained recognition for their diamond-level work in softball games this season.

Trailblazer Conference softball coaches honored Ireland Todd, Grace VanDenburgh, Jessica Meisinger, Amelia Field and Krista Hardy with postseason awards. Todd was named to the first team, VanDenburgh was named to the second team and Meisinger, Field and Hardy received honorable mention accolades.

Todd paced the Blue Devils with a .475 batting average and .353 on-base percentage. She generated 29 hits, 15 runs batted in, 21 runs scored and seven walks at the plate. She had 24 singles, three doubles and two triples and was struck twice by pitches. She also reached base four times on errors.

Todd produced five defensive assists and 90 putouts for the team. She was involved in one double play during the season. She had a flawless 1.000 fielding percentage for the Blue Devils.

VanDenburgh batted .375 and posted a .439 on-base percentage for Plattsmouth. She ended the season with 27 hits, 20 RBI, 16 runs and eight walks. She generated 21 singles, four doubles and two triples and was struck once by a pitch. She also reached base twice via errors.

VanDenburgh was Plattsmouth’s top pitcher during the season. She tossed 99 2/3 innings and started 19 games for the team. She had a 6.46 earned run average with 167 hits and 92 earned runs. She struck out 80 batters throughout the year.

VanDenburgh compiled fielding statistics both at first base and in the pitching circle. She produced 32 defensive assists and 22 putouts on the diamond.

Meisinger gave the Blue Devils plenty of power this season with a .314 batting average and .455 on-base percentage. She led Plattsmouth with 26 runs scored and produced 22 hits, 13 walks, 16 singles, four doubles, one triple and one home run. She drove in 19 runs, reached base four times on errors and was struck five times by pitches.

Meisinger played a key role for Plattsmouth’s defense at shortstop. She compiled a team-best 51 defensive assists and made 29 putouts for the Blue Devils. She took part in one double play this season.

Field collected a .324 batting average and .388 on-base percentage. She produced 18 singles, five doubles, four walks, 14 RBI and 19 runs. She reached base five times on errors and four times after being struck by pitches.

Field anchored a spot in center field throughout the year. She collected a .970 fielding percentage with 28 putouts and four defensive assists.

Hardy generated a .322 batting average and .388 on-base percentage for the Blue Devils. She collected 19 hits, six RBI, 14 runs and six walks and reached once on an error. She was struck once by a pitch and tallied 12 singles, five doubles, one triple and one home run.

Hardy’s versatility allowed her to play several spots on the diamond for Plattsmouth. She delivered 32 putouts and made two defensive assists.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.