PLATTSMOUTH – Eight Plattsmouth football players learned this week that they would receive district recognition for their work on the field.
Coaches in Class B, District 2 released their selections for All-District and honorable mention teams. District schools this year included Norris, Omaha Gross, Omaha Skutt, Plattsmouth, Ralston and Waverly.
Plattsmouth seniors Tucker Anderson and Trevor Nielsen and junior Connor Pohlmeier were named to the All-District squad. Seniors Devin Pfeifer, Dylan Mayfield and Sam West and juniors Andrew Rathman and Tim Prokupek were honorable mention selections.
Anderson went 32-of-76 passing for 305 yards and three touchdowns as the team’s quarterback. He also ran 82 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns.
Anderson helped Plattsmouth on defense with 24 solo and 21 assisted tackles and two stops for loss. He made two interceptions and knocked away seven other pass attempts.
Pohlmeier guided Plattsmouth’s rushing attack with 1,253 yards and 11 touchdowns on 225 carries. He surpassed the 100-yard barrier in seven games and averaged 139.2 yards per contest. Pohlmeier also caught three passes for 24 yards, returned four kickoffs for 52 yards and ran back ten punts for 23 yards.
Mayfield filled multiple special teams roles for PHS. He booted 20 kickoffs for 824 yards and three touchbacks and went 16-of-17 on extra-point kicks. He finished 3-of-3 on field-goal attempts.
Mayfield collected 12 solo and 12 assisted tackles, knocked away four passes and hauled in one interception on defense. He also caught one pass for 23 yards during the year.
Nielsen, Pfeifer, West and Prokupek all played roles on both the offensive and defensive lines. They helped the Blue Devils gain 1,871 rushing yards and 305 passing yards throughout the season. The team averaged 207.9 rushing yards per game.
Nielsen finished with four solo and 46 assisted tackles with two stops for loss.
Pfeifer generated 16 solo and 36 assisted tackles. He made nine plays behind the line of scrimmage and registered five sacks. He also blocked a pair of kicks.
West collected 17 solo and 48 assisted tackles with three stops for loss. He caused one fumble, knocked down one pass and hurried the quarterback once.
Prokupek pocketed four solo and 16 assisted tackles. He finished with three tackles for loss and made one sack. He also hurried the quarterback once.
Rathman was Plattsmouth’s leading receiver with eight catches for 118 yards and three touchdowns. He also tallied 12 solo and 15 assisted tackles and made two stops for loss.
2018 Class B, District 2 All-District Football Selections
All-District
Zach Serna Norris Senior
Aiden Oerter Norris Junior
Ashton Hausman Norris Junior
Jon Kroese Norris Senior
Will Rice Omaha Gross Senior
Jared Epperson Omaha Skutt Senior
Alex Van Dyke Omaha Skutt Senior
Tyson Gordon Omaha Skutt Junior
Blake Anderson Omaha Skutt Junior
Sam Heffron Omaha Skutt Senior
Gunner Ott Omaha Skutt Junior
Tucker Anderson Plattsmouth Senior
Trevor Nielsen Plattsmouth Senior
Connor Pohlmeier Plattsmouth Junior
Isaac Dannehl Ralston Senior
Joe Lebeda Ralston Senior
Rhett Jordon Waverly Senior
Kaleb Canoyer Waverly Senior
Jay Adams Waverly Senior
Logan Schuelke Waverly Senior
Cade McKibben Waverly Senior
Honorable Mention
Dawson Dorn Norris Senior
Nouredin Nouili Norris Senior
Dylan Meyer Norris Sophomore
Frederik Schmitz Norris Sophomore
Carter Burenheide Norris Senior
Wyatt Faz Norris Senior
C.J. Hood Norris Sophomore
Zane Leyden Norris Junior
Matt Medill Norris Sophomore
Gable VanCleave Norris Senior
Aaron Williams Norris Junior
Agwiar Aliyg Omaha Gross
Donny Clapp Omaha Gross
Ben Deiber Omaha Gross
Trey Powers Omaha Gross
Christian Riha Omaha Gross
Collin Almgren Omaha Gross
Nate Brennan Omaha Gross
Arthur Deseck Omaha Gross
Alex Stumpff Omaha Skutt
T.J. Skradski Omaha Skutt
Jacob Christen Omaha Skutt
Jack Hassenstab Omaha Skutt
Max Brinker Omaha Skutt
Ryne Emanuel Omaha Skutt
Tommy Legel Omaha Skutt
Ryan McCormick Omaha Skutt
Devin Pfiefer Plattsmouth Senior
Dylan Mayfield Plattsmouth Senior
Sam West Plattsmouth Senior
Andrew Rathman Plattsmouth Junior
Tim Prokupek Plattsmouth Junior
Michael Heig Ralston Senior
Damicah Burton Ralston Senior
Ty O’Brien Ralston Senior
Alex Murray Waverly
Thatcher Kozal Waverly
Andrew Moylan Waverly
Carter Prang Waverly
Barrett Skrobecki Waverly
Mason Nieman Waverly
Sawyer Schroder Waverly
Jared Nielsen Waverly
Justis Priess Waverly
Samuel Schneider Waverly
Noah Stoddard Waverly
Evan Canoyer Waverly
Trevor Brown Waverly
Ben Carter Waverly
Nolan Brown Waverly
Trent Weatherwax Waverly