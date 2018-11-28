Try 1 month for 99¢
Plattsmouth FB district selections
PLATTSMOUTH – Eight Plattsmouth football players learned this week that they would receive district recognition for their work on the field.

Coaches in Class B, District 2 released their selections for All-District and honorable mention teams. District schools this year included Norris, Omaha Gross, Omaha Skutt, Plattsmouth, Ralston and Waverly.

Plattsmouth seniors Tucker Anderson and Trevor Nielsen and junior Connor Pohlmeier were named to the All-District squad. Seniors Devin Pfeifer, Dylan Mayfield and Sam West and juniors Andrew Rathman and Tim Prokupek were honorable mention selections.

Anderson went 32-of-76 passing for 305 yards and three touchdowns as the team’s quarterback. He also ran 82 times for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

Anderson helped Plattsmouth on defense with 24 solo and 21 assisted tackles and two stops for loss. He made two interceptions and knocked away seven other pass attempts.

Pohlmeier guided Plattsmouth’s rushing attack with 1,253 yards and 11 touchdowns on 225 carries. He surpassed the 100-yard barrier in seven games and averaged 139.2 yards per contest. Pohlmeier also caught three passes for 24 yards, returned four kickoffs for 52 yards and ran back ten punts for 23 yards.

Mayfield filled multiple special teams roles for PHS. He booted 20 kickoffs for 824 yards and three touchbacks and went 16-of-17 on extra-point kicks. He finished 3-of-3 on field-goal attempts.

Mayfield collected 12 solo and 12 assisted tackles, knocked away four passes and hauled in one interception on defense. He also caught one pass for 23 yards during the year.

Nielsen, Pfeifer, West and Prokupek all played roles on both the offensive and defensive lines. They helped the Blue Devils gain 1,871 rushing yards and 305 passing yards throughout the season. The team averaged 207.9 rushing yards per game.

Nielsen finished with four solo and 46 assisted tackles with two stops for loss.

Pfeifer generated 16 solo and 36 assisted tackles. He made nine plays behind the line of scrimmage and registered five sacks. He also blocked a pair of kicks.

West collected 17 solo and 48 assisted tackles with three stops for loss. He caused one fumble, knocked down one pass and hurried the quarterback once.

Prokupek pocketed four solo and 16 assisted tackles. He finished with three tackles for loss and made one sack. He also hurried the quarterback once.

Rathman was Plattsmouth’s leading receiver with eight catches for 118 yards and three touchdowns. He also tallied 12 solo and 15 assisted tackles and made two stops for loss.

2018 Class B, District 2 All-District Football Selections

All-District

Zach Serna Norris Senior

Aiden Oerter Norris Junior

Ashton Hausman Norris Junior

Jon Kroese Norris Senior

Will Rice Omaha Gross Senior

Jared Epperson Omaha Skutt Senior

Alex Van Dyke Omaha Skutt Senior

Tyson Gordon Omaha Skutt Junior

Blake Anderson Omaha Skutt Junior

Sam Heffron Omaha Skutt Senior

Gunner Ott Omaha Skutt Junior

Tucker Anderson Plattsmouth Senior

Trevor Nielsen Plattsmouth Senior

Connor Pohlmeier Plattsmouth Junior

Isaac Dannehl Ralston Senior

Joe Lebeda Ralston Senior

Rhett Jordon Waverly Senior

Kaleb Canoyer Waverly Senior

Jay Adams Waverly Senior

Logan Schuelke Waverly Senior

Cade McKibben Waverly Senior

Honorable Mention

Dawson Dorn Norris Senior

Nouredin Nouili Norris Senior

Dylan Meyer Norris Sophomore

Frederik Schmitz Norris Sophomore

Carter Burenheide Norris Senior

Wyatt Faz Norris Senior

C.J. Hood Norris Sophomore

Zane Leyden Norris Junior

Matt Medill Norris Sophomore

Gable VanCleave Norris Senior

Aaron Williams Norris Junior

Agwiar Aliyg Omaha Gross

Donny Clapp Omaha Gross

Ben Deiber Omaha Gross

Trey Powers Omaha Gross

Christian Riha Omaha Gross

Collin Almgren Omaha Gross

Nate Brennan Omaha Gross

Arthur Deseck Omaha Gross

Alex Stumpff Omaha Skutt

T.J. Skradski Omaha Skutt

Jacob Christen Omaha Skutt

Jack Hassenstab Omaha Skutt

Max Brinker Omaha Skutt

Ryne Emanuel Omaha Skutt

Tommy Legel Omaha Skutt

Ryan McCormick Omaha Skutt

Devin Pfiefer Plattsmouth Senior

Dylan Mayfield Plattsmouth Senior

Sam West Plattsmouth Senior

Andrew Rathman Plattsmouth Junior

Tim Prokupek Plattsmouth Junior

Michael Heig Ralston Senior

Damicah Burton Ralston Senior

Ty O’Brien Ralston Senior

Alex Murray Waverly

Thatcher Kozal Waverly

Andrew Moylan Waverly

Carter Prang Waverly

Barrett Skrobecki Waverly

Mason Nieman Waverly

Sawyer Schroder Waverly

Jared Nielsen Waverly

Justis Priess Waverly

Samuel Schneider Waverly

Noah Stoddard Waverly

Evan Canoyer Waverly

Trevor Brown Waverly

Ben Carter Waverly

Nolan Brown Waverly

Trent Weatherwax Waverly

