Blue Devils collect league softball honors

PLATTSMOUTH – Five Plattsmouth softball players learned Wednesday that they had secured spots on All-Trailblazer Conference teams.
TBC officials released lists of players on first, second and honorable mention teams. Jessica Meisinger, Paige Druskis, Hailey Montes, Kaley Clark and Josie Knust represented Plattsmouth on the postseason squads.
Meisinger earned a spot on the first team with her work at the plate and in the field. She produced a sizzling .485 batting average with a .600 on-base percentage. She collected 19 singles, nine doubles, four home runs, 21 runs batted in, 32 runs scored and 18 steals. She reached base 14 times on walks and five times on hit-by-pitches.
Meisinger delivered a .919 fielding percentage at shortstop. She posted 56 defensive assists and 23 putouts.
Druskis captured a spot on the second team after producing a .375 batting average and .432 on-base percentage. She delivered 17 singles, ten doubles and three triples for Plattsmouth and drove in 12 runs. She scored 24 times, drew four walks and swiped 11 bases.
Druskis helped the Blue Devils with her work in center field. She had an error-free season with five defensive assists and 30 putouts.
Montes, Clark and Knust were honorable mention selections for their efforts during the fall campaign.
Montes batted .315 and tallied a .383 on-base percentage for Plattsmouth. She collected 13 singles, three doubles, one triple and six home runs. She drove in 23 runs, scored 12 times, drew seven walks and stole two bases.
Montes was Plattsmouth’s catcher and posted a .964 fielding percentage. She delivered seven defensive assists and made 99 putouts during the season.
Clark generated a .393 batting average and .514 on-base percentage for the Blue Devils. She ended the year with 15 singles, five doubles, one triple, one home run, 13 RBI and 13 runs. She drew nine walks, was struck five times by pitches and stole two bases.
Clark had a .900 fielding percentage at third base. She made 22 defensive assists and 14 putouts.
Knust produced a .397 batting average and .440 on-base percentage for Plattsmouth. She finished the campaign with 18 singles, eight doubles, five home runs, 24 RBI, nine runs and four walks. She stole three bases and was struck twice by pitches.
Knust split her time between first base and the pitching circle. She collected a .911 fielding percentage with 15 defensive assists and 87 putouts. She tossed 72 2/3 innings and had 66 strikeouts and 56 walks.
Players from Beatrice, Nebraska City, Platteview, Plattsmouth, Ralston and Wahoo were on the Trailblazer Conference teams. It was the first year of softball competition for the conference.
All-TBC First Team
Morgan Mahoney – Beatrice – Junior
Avery Barnard – Beatrice – Sophomore
Riley Schwisow – Beatrice – Sophomore
Emilee Marth – Nebraska City – Sophomore
Jessica Meisinger – Plattsmouth – Junior
Alex Stoner – Platteview – Junior
Chloe Wagner – Ralston – Sophomore
Jackie Johnson – Ralston – Freshman
Autumn Iversen – Wahoo – Sophomore
Aja Henderson – Wahoo – Senior
All-TBC Second Team
Rylee Pangborn – Beatrice – Senior
Jaidyn Vanschoiack – Beatrice – Junior
Reganne Henning – Beatrice – Senior
Alyssa Bottorff – Nebraska City – Senior
Kendyl Schmitz – Nebraska City – Senior
Paige Druskis – Plattsmouth – Senior
Ashley Stehlik – Platteview – Senior
Leah Trumble – Platteview – Senior
Alyssa Luedtke – Wahoo – Senior
Harper Hancock – Wahoo – Sophomore
All-TBC Honorable Mention
Tavia Hausman – Beatrice – Junior
Laney Workman – Beatrice – Junior
Sydni Tellez – Nebraska City – Senior
Pacie Lee – Nebraska City – Junior
Sydnee Nickels – Nebraska City – Sophomore
Hailey Montes – Plattsmouth – Senior
Kaley Clark – Plattsmouth – Junior
Josie Knust – Plattsmouth – Senior
Alex Johnson – Ralston – Junior
Lexi Paskach – Ralston – Freshman
Madyson Rueth – Ralston – Freshman
Kharissa Eddie – Wahoo – Senior
