Blue Devils collect league softball honors

Montes batted .315 and tallied a .383 on-base percentage for Plattsmouth. She collected 13 singles, three doubles, one triple and six home runs. She drove in 23 runs, scored 12 times, drew seven walks and stole two bases.

Montes was Plattsmouth’s catcher and posted a .964 fielding percentage. She delivered seven defensive assists and made 99 putouts during the season.

Clark generated a .393 batting average and .514 on-base percentage for the Blue Devils. She ended the year with 15 singles, five doubles, one triple, one home run, 13 RBI and 13 runs. She drew nine walks, was struck five times by pitches and stole two bases.

Clark had a .900 fielding percentage at third base. She made 22 defensive assists and 14 putouts.

Knust produced a .397 batting average and .440 on-base percentage for Plattsmouth. She finished the campaign with 18 singles, eight doubles, five home runs, 24 RBI, nine runs and four walks. She stole three bases and was struck twice by pitches.

Knust split her time between first base and the pitching circle. She collected a .911 fielding percentage with 15 defensive assists and 87 putouts. She tossed 72 2/3 innings and had 66 strikeouts and 56 walks.