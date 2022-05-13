Blue Devils collect medals at district meet

PLATTEVIEW – Plattsmouth athletes squared off with district opponents Tuesday in more than a dozen track and field events.

The Blue Devils traveled to Platteview’s campus for the District B-1 Meet. The Plattsmouth girls placed eighth in team standings with 29 points. The PHS boys captured fourth place in team standings with 64 points.

Four Plattsmouth girls qualified for the Class B State Meet in the 3,200-meter relay. Jozlyn Barnes, Jessica Meisinger, Natalie Briggs and Lyndsey Caba crossed the tape in second place in a close race. Platteview finished first in 10:01.07, Plattsmouth was second in 10:01.44 and Omaha Skutt finished third in 10:03.03.

Emily Macias-Palomar, Jolie Dix, Krista Hardy, Payton Haugaard and Holly Wilson added district medals for the Blue Devils.

Five Plattsmouth boys secured tickets to Omaha Burke Stadium with their district work. Elijah Dix, Aizyn Fulmer, Clyde Hinton, Kaleb Smith and Kevin Sohl qualified for the state meet.

Dix delivered a pair of state-qualifying times in his distance races. He won the district title in the 3,200 meters in 10:17.39 and placed third in the 1,600 in 4:49.76.

Hinton finished third in the 100 meters in 11.35, Fulmer placed second in the 200 in 22.98 and Sohl earned third place in the 110-meter hurdles in 16.30. Smith captured third place in the triple jump with a mark of 41-1 3/4.

Carter Moss, Darek Reicks, Brock Headley, Justice Kahler, Ethan Walker, Lincoln Bradney, Logan Wooten, Blake Duncan, Andrew Gimble, Alex Lozzi, Daniel Barajas, Louis Ingram and Bryce Neuin added district medals for the Blue Devils.

The Class B State Meet will take place at Omaha Burke Stadium on Wednesday, May 18, and Thursday, May 19. Field events will begin at 9 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. both days. Running events are scheduled to begin at 1:30 p.m. both days.

Girls Team Results

Syracuse 110, Omaha Skutt 91, Platteview 71, Falls City 63, Omaha Gross 57, Auburn 47, Ashland-Greenwood 35, Plattsmouth 29, Ralston 12, Nebraska City 12

Plattsmouth Results

100 – Emily Macias-Palomar 13.26 (6th)

200 – Emily Macias-Palomar 27.07 (4th)

3,200 – Jolie Dix 13:58.27 (5th)

1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Jessica Meisinger, Lyndsey Caba, Natalie Briggs, Jozlyn Barnes) 4:21.47 (3rd)

3,200-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Jozlyn Barnes, Jessica Meisinger, Natalie Briggs, Lyndsey Caba) 10:01.44 (2nd, state qualifiers)

High Jump – Krista Hardy 4-11 (5th)

Pole Vault – Payton Haugaard 8-4 (4th), Holly Wilson 7-10 (tied 5th)

Boys Team Results

Omaha Skutt 157, Platteview 89, Ashland-Greenwood 66, Plattsmouth 64, Nebraska City 34, Auburn 33, Syracuse 27, Ralston 25, Omaha Gross 24, Falls City 8

Plattsmouth Results

100 – Clyde Hinton 11.35 (3rd, state qualifier)

200 – Aizyn Fulmer 22.98 (2nd, state qualifier), Clyde Hinton 23.45 (6th)

800 – Carter Moss 2:07.53 (4th)

1,600 – Elijah Dix 4:49.76 (3rd, state qualifier), Carter Moss 4:52.34 (4th)

3,200 – Elijah Dix 10:17.39 (1st, state qualifier), Darek Reicks 11:23.86 (6th)

110-meter hurdles – Kevin Sohl 16.30 (3rd, state qualifier)

400-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Brock Headley, Justice Kahler, Ethan Walker, Clyde Hinton) 45.11 (5th)

1,600-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Kevin Sohl, Lincoln Bradney, Ethan Walker, Logan Wooten) 3:46.02 (4th)

3,200-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Blake Duncan, Andrew Gimble, Alex Lozzi, Daniel Barajas) 9:30.86 (6th)

Triple Jump – Kaleb Smith 41-1 3/4 (3rd, state qualifier), Louis Ingram 40-6 1/2 (4th)

Pole Vault – Bryce Neuin 10-2 (6th)

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.