CRETE – Plattsmouth golfers zoomed into the top five places on the team scoreboard Friday with their efforts at the Crete Invite.
The Blue Devils claimed fifth place in the tournament with a team score of 412. Plattsmouth edged Crete by one stroke and topped Waverly by 14 strokes. PHS also defeated Fairbury and Crete JV in the event.
Levi Flaherty led the Blue Devils at College Heights Country Club with a medal-winning round of 86. He tied for eighth place with scores of 45 on the front nine and 41 on the back nine.
Ryan Oatman (94), Jack Alexander (114), Jeremiah Lubben (118) and Zach Shukis (122) added scores for Plattsmouth. Oatman placed 18th and Alexander, Lubben and Shukis all finished in the top 40 spots.
York (324) raced past Seward (330) for the team title. York’s Reed Malleck earned medalist honors with a 74. He defeated Seward’s Ty Wehrs by two strokes for the tournament championship.
Team Results
York 324, Seward 330, Lincoln Pius X 345, Nebraska City 368, Plattsmouth 412, Crete 413, Waverly 426, Fairbury 443, Crete JV 486
Top Ten Results
1) Reed Malleck (YRK) 36-38 74, 2) Ty Wehrs (SEW) 41-35 76, 3) Tyler Welch (SEW) 39-39 78, 4) Alex Sailors (LPX) 46-45 79, 5) Andrew Sahling (YRK) 42-38 80, T6) Hayden Royal (YRK) 43-41 84, T6) Garrett Erickson (SEW) 45-39 84, T8) Levi Flaherty (PLT) 45-41 86, T8) Hunter Royal (YRK) 44-42 86, T8) Zach Benton (NCY) 44-42 86
Plattsmouth Results
Levi Flaherty 45-41 86, Ryan Oatman 48-46 94, Zach Shukis 63-59 122, Jack Alexander 55-59 114, Jeremiah Lubben 58-60 118. Team score 412.