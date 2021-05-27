Blue Devils collect TBC baseball awards

PLATTSMOUTH – Trailblazer Conference baseball coaches have honored five Plattsmouth players for their work on the diamond this spring.
Adam Eggert, Trent Elshire, Drew Iverson, Sam Campin and Evan Miller earned recognition on All-TBC teams at the recent selection meeting. Eggert was named to the first team and Elshire and Iverson were both second-team selections. Campin and Miller received honorable mention accolades.
Eggert finished the spring baseball season with a .500 batting average (37-of-74). He generated 23 singles, nine doubles, five triples, 25 runs batted in, 29 runs scored, four sacrifice flies and ten walks at the plate. He ended the year with a .539 on-base percentage and 19 stolen bases.
Eggert also led Plattsmouth’s pitching staff with a 0.51 earned run average. He gave up just three earned runs the entire season. He went 5-2 for the Blue Devils and had a 72-to-12 strikeout-to-walk ratio.
Eggert threw 612 pitches in 41 1/3 innings and allowed 14 hits. He collected 23 defensive assists from his spots on the pitching mound and in the outfield.
Elshire posted a .385 batting average (30-of-78) with 26 singles, four doubles, 14 RBI and 18 runs. He collected three walks, two sacrifice flies, one sacrifice bunt and three hit-by-pitches. He generated a .419 on-base percentage and 11 steals for the Blue Devils.
Elshire had a .914 fielding percentage and made five defensive assists. He went 2-0 on the mound with a 2.55 earned run average. He threw 395 pitches in 22 innings and allowed eight earned runs and 18 hits. He struck out 27 batters in his time on the mound.
Iverson ended the season with 18 hits, a .290 batting average and .387 on-base percentage. He collected 12 singles, five doubles, one triple, ten runs, 19 RBI, nine walks and two hit-by-pitches. He also swiped five bases and produced two sacrifice flies.
Iverson went 3-3 in his eight appearances on the mound. He posted a 3.36 earned run average and threw 568 pitches in 33 1/3 innings. He allowed 31 hits, 16 earned runs and nine walks and retired 50 batters via strikeout.
Campin finished the year with 17 hits, a .315 batting average and a .439 on-base percentage. He generated 14 singles, three doubles, 11 walks, one sacrifice bunt and one hit-by-pitch. He helped the team on the basepaths with 11 steals and collected 18 runs and four RBI.
Campin finished 2-1 in nine pitching appearances. He threw 461 pitches in 24 innings and posted a 4.96 earned run average. He struck out 14 batters and allowed 29 hits, 17 earned runs and 17 walks.
Miller connected on 16 hits and posted a .333 batting average and .441 on-base percentage. He produced 12 singles, three doubles, one triple, nine runs and 11 RBI.
Miller drew six walks, was struck by pitches four times and had one sacrifice fly. He swiped six bases during the season. He was successful on all 32 of his defensive chances at first base and made two defensive assists.
Plattsmouth ended the campaign 14-8. The Blue Devils reached the semifinals of the district tournament and the championship game of the conference tournament.