Blue Devils collect TBC baseball awards

Elshire had a .914 fielding percentage and made five defensive assists. He went 2-0 on the mound with a 2.55 earned run average. He threw 395 pitches in 22 innings and allowed eight earned runs and 18 hits. He struck out 27 batters in his time on the mound.

Iverson ended the season with 18 hits, a .290 batting average and .387 on-base percentage. He collected 12 singles, five doubles, one triple, ten runs, 19 RBI, nine walks and two hit-by-pitches. He also swiped five bases and produced two sacrifice flies.

Iverson went 3-3 in his eight appearances on the mound. He posted a 3.36 earned run average and threw 568 pitches in 33 1/3 innings. He allowed 31 hits, 16 earned runs and nine walks and retired 50 batters via strikeout.

Campin finished the year with 17 hits, a .315 batting average and a .439 on-base percentage. He generated 14 singles, three doubles, 11 walks, one sacrifice bunt and one hit-by-pitch. He helped the team on the basepaths with 11 steals and collected 18 runs and four RBI.

Campin finished 2-1 in nine pitching appearances. He threw 461 pitches in 24 innings and posted a 4.96 earned run average. He struck out 14 batters and allowed 29 hits, 17 earned runs and 17 walks.