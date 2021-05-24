Blue Devils compete at boys state meet

OMAHA – Seven Plattsmouth boys reached the pinnacle of their high school track professions this week by competing in state events.

Rece Baker, Randall Aguilar, Dakota Minshall, Kaleb Wooten, Brock Headley, Ian Witherell and Brayden Zaliauskas traveled to Omaha Burke Stadium for the Class B State Meet. Track and field events took place in the afternoon and early evening of May 21 and 22.

Plattsmouth tied for 39th place in team standings with three points. Hastings (47) edged Waverly (46) for top honors on the leaderboard.

Wooten and Minshall each earned medals in their events. Wooten produced a seventh-place award in the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:06.97. He generated the second-fastest effort of his career.

Wooten stayed in the top pack for much of the race and remained in medal contention for all 3,200 meters. Mesuidi Ejerso of South Sioux City (9:46.96) and Jaydon Welsh of Hastings (9:51.32) earned the top two spots. The next five runners crossed the finish line within four seconds of each other.

Wooten also ran in the 1,600 meters during the day. He finished 13th in the race with a time of 4:41.40. He broke 4:45 for the fifth time this season.