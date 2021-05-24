Blue Devils compete at boys state meet

OMAHA – Seven Plattsmouth boys reached the pinnacle of their high school track professions this week by competing in state events.
Rece Baker, Randall Aguilar, Dakota Minshall, Kaleb Wooten, Brock Headley, Ian Witherell and Brayden Zaliauskas traveled to Omaha Burke Stadium for the Class B State Meet. Track and field events took place in the afternoon and early evening of May 21 and 22.
Plattsmouth tied for 39th place in team standings with three points. Hastings (47) edged Waverly (46) for top honors on the leaderboard.
Wooten and Minshall each earned medals in their events. Wooten produced a seventh-place award in the 3,200 meters with a time of 10:06.97. He generated the second-fastest effort of his career.
Wooten stayed in the top pack for much of the race and remained in medal contention for all 3,200 meters. Mesuidi Ejerso of South Sioux City (9:46.96) and Jaydon Welsh of Hastings (9:51.32) earned the top two spots. The next five runners crossed the finish line within four seconds of each other.
Wooten also ran in the 1,600 meters during the day. He finished 13th in the race with a time of 4:41.40. He broke 4:45 for the fifth time this season.
Minshall tied for seventh place in the pole vault with a height of 13 feet. He soared over the bar in his first several attempts at the state meet, and he finished with the same height as Jacob Mosley of Grand Island Northwest and Aaron Price of Scottsbluff. Talyn Campbell of McCook earned the state title with a height of 14-6.
Minshall cleared 13 feet for the fourth time this season. He reached 13 feet at the Plattsmouth Invite and produced marks of 13-1 at the Mike Lehl Invite in Blair and the Cougar Invite at Conestoga.
Minshall and current Southwest Minnesota State vaulter Hunter Smith are the only Plattsmouth boys to reach 13 feet in the past 14 years. Smith accomplished his feat in 2019.
Minshall finished 16th in the 300-meter hurdles in 41.80 seconds. He also ran the anchor leg of the 400-meter relay. Headley, Witherell, Baker and Minshall placed 11th in 44.24 seconds.
Baker competed in a pair of state sprints. He finished 16th in the 100 meters in 11.32 and tallied a ninth-place time of 22.79 in the 200. He won eight medals in the 100 meters and four awards in the 200 meters during the season.
Aguilar generated state results in the 110-meter hurdles and long jump. He finished 19th in the 110 hurdles in 16.17 seconds, and he captured 18th place in the long jump with a mark of 20-1.
Aguilar earned eight medals in the 110 hurdles during the season. He broke 16.50 seconds in each of his last eight preliminary and finals races. He also soared past 20 feet in the long jump five times.
Zaliauskas placed 20th in the discus with a distance of 126-11. He ended his season with eight medals. Zaliauskas went past 120 feet eight times this spring.
Class B Boys Team Results
Hastings 47, Waverly 46, Norris 37, McCook 36, Omaha Skutt 33, Aurora 33, Pierce 32, St. Paul 31, Boys Town 28, Seward 27, Bennington 26, Sidney 21, Boone Central 20, South Sioux City 18, West Point-Beemer 16, Central City 15, Blair 15, Platteview 15, Elkhorn 12, Gering 12, Minden 11, Crete 11, Auburn 10, Mitchell 10, Elkhorn North 9, Wayne 9, Fairbury 8, Lexington 7, Grand Island Northwest 7, Scottsbluff 6, Adams Central 6, York 6, Fort Calhoun 6, Columbus Lakeview 6, Wahoo 5, Beatrice 5, Arlington 4, Gothenburg 4, Plattsmouth 3, Ogallala 3, Chadron 2, Ashland-Greenwood 2, Holdrege 2
Plattsmouth Results
100 preliminaries – Rece Baker, 11.32 (16th)
200 preliminaries – Rece Baker, 22.79 (9th)
110-meter hurdles preliminaries – Randall Aguilar, 16.17 (19th)
300-meter hurdles preliminaries – Dakota Minshall, 41.80 (16th)
1,600 – Kaleb Wooten, 4:41.40 (13th)
3,200 – Kaleb Wooten, 10:06.96 (7th)
400-meter relay – Plattsmouth (Brock Headley, Ian Witherell, Rece Baker, Dakota Minshall), 44.24 (11th)